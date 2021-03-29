High School Football
Stanislaus District Football: 2021 Week 3 Spring Schedule
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday
CCAL
Downey at Gregori
WAC
Lathrop at Patterson
VOL
Escalon at Kimball
Oakdale at East Union
Weston Ranch at Ripon
CCAA
Millenium at Big Valley Christian
Non-League
St. Mary’s at Central Catholic
Friday
CCAL
Enochs at Turlock
Pitman at Modesto (at Downey HS)
WAC
Beyer at Los Banos
Pacheco at Johansen
Davis at Mountain House
Central Valley at Ceres
CCC
Hilmar at Merced (at Golden Valley HS)
SL
Denair at Riverbank
Orestimba at Waterford
ML
Sonora at Summerville
Non-League
Hughson at Atwater
Le Grand at Mariposa
