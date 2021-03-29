High School Football

Stanislaus District Football: 2021 Week 3 Spring Schedule

Stanislaus District Week 3 Football Schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday

CCAL

Downey at Gregori

WAC

Lathrop at Patterson

VOL

Escalon at Kimball

Oakdale at East Union

Weston Ranch at Ripon

CCAA

Millenium at Big Valley Christian

Non-League

St. Mary’s at Central Catholic

Friday

CCAL

Enochs at Turlock

Pitman at Modesto (at Downey HS)

WAC

Beyer at Los Banos

Pacheco at Johansen

Davis at Mountain House

Central Valley at Ceres

CCC

Hilmar at Merced (at Golden Valley HS)

SL

Denair at Riverbank

Orestimba at Waterford

ML

Sonora at Summerville

Non-League

Hughson at Atwater

Le Grand at Mariposa

