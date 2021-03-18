High School Football
Top high school football games to watch in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District season
High School Football is here in the Stanislaus District and we have some great matchups in Week 1.
Here are the games to watch:
Thursday
East Union (0-0) at Ripon (0-0), 7 p.m. at Ripon High School
The first game in our area is Thursday when the defending CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V and CIF State Div. IV-AA champion Indians host the Lancers.
It’s a different challenge for Ripon, which will face bigger teams in the Valley Oak League this year, taking a hiatus from the Trans-Valley League (don’t worry, the TVL is back next season).
Senior defensive back and wide receiver Zelmar Vedder and junior quarterback Luke Weaver are two players to watch for East Union.
The Indians lost a lot of leadership from last year’s team but seniors Mason Knight (all-purpose) and Aaron Wood (quarterback) lead the group. Juniors Caleb Johnston and Colin Speed are now full-time starters on the offensive and defensive line after rotating last year.
Friday
Downey (0-0) at Turlock (0-0), 7 p.m. at Joe Debely Stadium
Two of the top teams in the Central California Athletic League duel in a game that should be very competitive. Both CCAL matchups (won by Turlock) have been physical and had trash talk from both sides.
The Knights are a young team with a lot of players making their varsity debuts including the quarterback position, where sophomores Conner Stoddard and Hudson Wyatt are vying for the starting job.
Now the leader on offense, Turlock senior running back Josiah Gonzales, had over 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Downey last year. Expect a heavy amount of carries for Gonzales.
The big storyline to watch is how Turlock uses junior quarterback Beau Green.
Green is dealing with a shoulder injury and isn’t ready to throw just yet so will play in various roles on offense at defense. Green hasn’t appeared in a high school game in nearly two years ... when he was at Downey.
Atwater (0-0) at Hilmar (0-0), 7 p.m. at Hilmar High School
This should be a good one in Merced County with lots of points.
The Yellowjackets are in the Central California Conference this year and open the season against the Falcons.
The Falcons return two playmakers on offense in seniors Julius Peacock (quarterback) and Daniel De La Rosa (receiver).
De La Rosa had 24 receptions for 531 yards and four touchdowns last year and Peacock had 1,544 passing yards and 16 touchdowns and had nearly 800 rushing yards.
Seniors Cole Bailey (running back) and Seth Miguel (quarterback) are a dynamic duo of their own for Hilmar.
Escalon (0-0) at Oakdale (0-0), 7 p.m. at Oakdale High School
Two schools separated by 10 miles along Highway 120 battle at The Corral.
If you like running the ball and games decided between the trenches, this one is for you.
Two of the best senior running backs in the area will be featured — Escalon’s Luke Anderson and Oakdale’s Zeke Saffar.
Escalon is also the defending CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI and CIF State Div. IV-A champions while Oakdale still has a bitter taste after losing to Sierra in the 2019 Div. IV title game.
Bellarmine (0-0) at Central Catholic (0-0), 7 p.m. at Central Catholic High School
The Raiders are playing an independent schedule and host Bellarmine College Prep in Week 1.
Bellarmine has won seven section championships and 20 league titles and just missed the cut for the San Jose Mercury News’ weekly rankings.
They also have a new coach as Jalal Beauchman; Mike Janda retired after 36 years at Bellarmine last year.
Senior running back Jack Grisel and junior running back Julian Lopez will lead the Raiders’ rushing attack.
A win for Central Catholic will give coach Roger Canepa his 250th career victory according to Cal-Hi Sports.
Saturday
Patterson (0-0) at Beyer (0-0), 3 p.m. at Downey High School
After failing to win one game in 2018, Beyer won the Western Athletic Conference in 2019.
The Patriots host Patterson (normally in the CCC) in a Saturday afternoon clash.
There will be plenty of talent on the field with Patterson seniors Boss Foumai (lineman) and Jordan Imada (running back and safety) and Beyer juniors Fayzon Allen and Darius Murphy.
Stanislaus District Week 1 Football Spring Schedule
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday
East Union at Ripon
Friday
CCAL
Modesto at Gregori
Downey at Turlock
Pitman at Enochs (at Johansen HS)
WAC
Johansen at Central Valley (at Ceres HS)
Ceres at Davis (at Ceres HS), 5 p.m.
CCC
Atwater at Hilmar
VOL
Escalon at Oakdale
SL
Denair at Orestimba
Waterford at Hughson
Non-League
Bellarmine at Central Catholic
Big Valley Christian at Summerville
Saturday
WAC
Patterson at Beyer (at Downey HS), 3 p.m.
SL
Mariposa at Riverbank
