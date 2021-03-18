Top high school football games to watch in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District season

High School Football is here in the Stanislaus District and we have some great matchups in Week 1.

Here are the games to watch:

Thursday

East Union (0-0) at Ripon (0-0), 7 p.m. at Ripon High School

The first game in our area is Thursday when the defending CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V and CIF State Div. IV-AA champion Indians host the Lancers.

It’s a different challenge for Ripon, which will face bigger teams in the Valley Oak League this year, taking a hiatus from the Trans-Valley League (don’t worry, the TVL is back next season).

Senior defensive back and wide receiver Zelmar Vedder and junior quarterback Luke Weaver are two players to watch for East Union.

The Indians lost a lot of leadership from last year’s team but seniors Mason Knight (all-purpose) and Aaron Wood (quarterback) lead the group. Juniors Caleb Johnston and Colin Speed are now full-time starters on the offensive and defensive line after rotating last year.

Friday

Downey (0-0) at Turlock (0-0), 7 p.m. at Joe Debely Stadium

Two of the top teams in the Central California Athletic League duel in a game that should be very competitive. Both CCAL matchups (won by Turlock) have been physical and had trash talk from both sides.

The Knights are a young team with a lot of players making their varsity debuts including the quarterback position, where sophomores Conner Stoddard and Hudson Wyatt are vying for the starting job.

Now the leader on offense, Turlock senior running back Josiah Gonzales, had over 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Downey last year. Expect a heavy amount of carries for Gonzales.

The big storyline to watch is how Turlock uses junior quarterback Beau Green.

Green is dealing with a shoulder injury and isn’t ready to throw just yet so will play in various roles on offense at defense. Green hasn’t appeared in a high school game in nearly two years ... when he was at Downey.

Atwater (0-0) at Hilmar (0-0), 7 p.m. at Hilmar High School

This should be a good one in Merced County with lots of points.

The Yellowjackets are in the Central California Conference this year and open the season against the Falcons.

The Falcons return two playmakers on offense in seniors Julius Peacock (quarterback) and Daniel De La Rosa (receiver).

De La Rosa had 24 receptions for 531 yards and four touchdowns last year and Peacock had 1,544 passing yards and 16 touchdowns and had nearly 800 rushing yards.

Seniors Cole Bailey (running back) and Seth Miguel (quarterback) are a dynamic duo of their own for Hilmar.

Escalon (0-0) at Oakdale (0-0), 7 p.m. at Oakdale High School

Two schools separated by 10 miles along Highway 120 battle at The Corral.

If you like running the ball and games decided between the trenches, this one is for you.

Two of the best senior running backs in the area will be featured — Escalon’s Luke Anderson and Oakdale’s Zeke Saffar.

Escalon is also the defending CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI and CIF State Div. IV-A champions while Oakdale still has a bitter taste after losing to Sierra in the 2019 Div. IV title game.

Bellarmine (0-0) at Central Catholic (0-0), 7 p.m. at Central Catholic High School

The Raiders are playing an independent schedule and host Bellarmine College Prep in Week 1.

Bellarmine has won seven section championships and 20 league titles and just missed the cut for the San Jose Mercury News’ weekly rankings.

They also have a new coach as Jalal Beauchman; Mike Janda retired after 36 years at Bellarmine last year.

Senior running back Jack Grisel and junior running back Julian Lopez will lead the Raiders’ rushing attack.

A win for Central Catholic will give coach Roger Canepa his 250th career victory according to Cal-Hi Sports.

Saturday

Patterson (0-0) at Beyer (0-0), 3 p.m. at Downey High School

After failing to win one game in 2018, Beyer won the Western Athletic Conference in 2019.

The Patriots host Patterson (normally in the CCC) in a Saturday afternoon clash.

There will be plenty of talent on the field with Patterson seniors Boss Foumai (lineman) and Jordan Imada (running back and safety) and Beyer juniors Fayzon Allen and Darius Murphy.

Stanislaus District Week 1 Football Spring Schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday

East Union at Ripon

Friday

CCAL

Modesto at Gregori

Downey at Turlock

Pitman at Enochs (at Johansen HS)

WAC

Johansen at Central Valley (at Ceres HS)

Ceres at Davis (at Ceres HS), 5 p.m.

CCC

Atwater at Hilmar

VOL

Escalon at Oakdale

SL

Denair at Orestimba

Waterford at Hughson

Non-League

Bellarmine at Central Catholic

Big Valley Christian at Summerville

Saturday

WAC

Patterson at Beyer (at Downey HS), 3 p.m.

SL

Mariposa at Riverbank