How the time of year plays into the success of Oakdale High football

While some teams drag into the end of a football season, Oakdale seems to get better as the leaves start to fall.

Since 2014, the Mustangs have advanced to at least the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals, winning two section titles and one state championship along the way.

Oakdale (9-3) will attempt to win another a title when it faces Valley Oak League rival Sierra (10-3) in the Division IV championship on Saturday at 6 p.m., at Lincoln High of Stockton. Oakdale beat Sierra, 38-14, on Oct. 11.

“We are playing our best later in the season,” Mustangs coach Trent Merzon said. “In Weeks 8, 9, 10, we get rolling.”

Since a 55-37 loss to Manteca on Oct. 4, Oakdale has outscored opponents, 247-122 during its five-game winning streak, including a 42-39 victory over Central Catholic on Nov. 1 to clinch a share of the VOL title.

Mustangs senior defensive end and tight end Peyton Bradford said the team “trusts the process” and it’s just that time of the year.

“It starts up front with the offensive line,” Bradford said. “We have a run philosophy. It’s important to be strong and win those battles.”

When asked about the success of the team, and its late-season runs, Merzon says it comes down to the running game — both on offense and defense.

He said he feels his team has an advantage with the run-first mentality because as the weather gets colder and wetter, it’s “easier” to run vs. the popular spread offense.

The Mustangs will need all the help they can get against a Sierra team that during its current four-game winning streak is averaging 54 points a game.

The Timberwolves’ approach on offense mirrors Oakdale. Sierra averages 286 rushing yards a game, led by junior running back Kimoni Stanley, who has rushed for 1,728 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was held to 65 yards by the Mustangs in October.

Oakdale, meanwhile, rushed for 480 yards in its 67-21 victory over Patterson two weeks ago.

Merzon told his team after that game his Mustangs and Sierra would meet again.

Sierra coach Chris Johnson said Oakdale is one of the teams that “set a standard” for his program.

“Measuring yourself against them forces you to get better,” Johnson said.

------

2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship

No. 4 Sierra (10-3) at No. 2 Oakdale (9-3)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30. 2019

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Lincoln (Stockton) High School

First meeting: Oakdale won, 38-14, on Oct. 11