Stanislaus District Football Week 12 Game Recaps

CIF-Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs

Division I First Round

Turlock 42, Del Oro 21

Del Oro

0

7

0

14

21

Turlock

7

14

7

14

42

First Quarter

T - Miguel Pena 21 pass from Brock Paslay (Diego Angel Kick)

Second Quarter

DO - Aidan Mack 47 pass from Logan Stough (Logan Shepard Kick)

T - Anthony Frias 10 run (Angel Kick)

T - Dalton Linn 28 pass from Paslay (Angel Kick)

Third Quarter

T - Josiah Gonzales 22 run (Angel Kick)

Fourth Quarter

T - Holden Baldwin 33 pass from Paslay (Angel Kick)

DO - Maclain Stoneking 3 pass from Stough (Shepard Kick)

DO - Aiden Foster 35 fumble return (Shepard Kick)

T - Frias 4 pass from Paslay (Angel Kick)

Records: Turlock (9-2); Del Oro (6-5)

Division II First Round

Central Catholic 58, Tracy 14

Tracy

0

0

7

7

14

C. Catholic

27

24

7

0

58

First Quarter

CC - Lyon Colon 42 run (David Gallegos Kick)

CC - Colon 2 run (Gallegos Kick)

CC - Sithri Price 17 pass from Dalton Durossette (Kick Blocked)

CC - Colon 22 run (Gallegos Kick)

Second Quarter

CC - Aiden Taylor 6 pass from Durossette (Gallegos Kick)

CC - Frank Clark 56 punt return (Gallegos Kick)

CC - Lopez 70 run (Gallegos Kick)

CC - Gallegos 30 FG

Third Quarter

T - Tommy Chavez 30 pass from Logan Fife (Matthew Giuliacci Kick)

CC - Julian Lopez 58 (Jude Ramos Kick)

Fourth Quarter

T - Andrew Campbell 25 run (Giuliacci Kick)

Records: Central Catholic (6-5); Tracy (4-7)

Division VII Quarterfinals

Le Grand 41, Big Valley Chr. 28

Big Valley

0

7

7

7

21

Le Grand

21

7

6

7

41

First Quarter

LG - Gavin Hernandez 3 run. (Alfredo Moreno Kick)

LG - Ivan Perez 49 pass from Aaron Martinez, Jr. (Moreno Kick)

LG - Hernandez 1 run (Moreno Kick)

Second Quarter

LG - Martinez, Jr. 37 run (Moreno Kick)

BVC - Joshua Petero 64 punt return (Silas Stubbert Kick)

Third Quarter

BVC - Petero 3 run (Stubbert Kick)

LG - Andrew Oseguera 5 fun (Kick Fail)

Fourth Quarter

LG - Ivan Perez 7 pass from Martinez, Jr. (Moreno Kick)

BVC - Stubbert 3 run (Stubbert Kick)

Records: Le Grand (6-5); Big Valley Christian (6-5)

