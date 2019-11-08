High School Football
Stanislaus District Football Week 12 Game Recaps
Local
Football
High School
CIF-Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs
Division I First Round
Turlock 42, Del Oro 21
Del Oro
0
7
0
14
—
21
Turlock
7
14
7
14
—
42
First Quarter
T - Miguel Pena 21 pass from Brock Paslay (Diego Angel Kick)
Second Quarter
DO - Aidan Mack 47 pass from Logan Stough (Logan Shepard Kick)
T - Anthony Frias 10 run (Angel Kick)
T - Dalton Linn 28 pass from Paslay (Angel Kick)
Third Quarter
T - Josiah Gonzales 22 run (Angel Kick)
Fourth Quarter
T - Holden Baldwin 33 pass from Paslay (Angel Kick)
DO - Maclain Stoneking 3 pass from Stough (Shepard Kick)
DO - Aiden Foster 35 fumble return (Shepard Kick)
T - Frias 4 pass from Paslay (Angel Kick)
Records: Turlock (9-2); Del Oro (6-5)
Division II First Round
Central Catholic 58, Tracy 14
Tracy
0
0
7
7
—
14
C. Catholic
27
24
7
0
—
58
First Quarter
CC - Lyon Colon 42 run (David Gallegos Kick)
CC - Colon 2 run (Gallegos Kick)
CC - Sithri Price 17 pass from Dalton Durossette (Kick Blocked)
CC - Colon 22 run (Gallegos Kick)
Second Quarter
CC - Aiden Taylor 6 pass from Durossette (Gallegos Kick)
CC - Frank Clark 56 punt return (Gallegos Kick)
CC - Lopez 70 run (Gallegos Kick)
CC - Gallegos 30 FG
Third Quarter
T - Tommy Chavez 30 pass from Logan Fife (Matthew Giuliacci Kick)
CC - Julian Lopez 58 (Jude Ramos Kick)
Fourth Quarter
T - Andrew Campbell 25 run (Giuliacci Kick)
Records: Central Catholic (6-5); Tracy (4-7)
Division VII Quarterfinals
Le Grand 41, Big Valley Chr. 28
Big Valley
0
7
7
7
—
21
Le Grand
21
7
6
7
—
41
First Quarter
LG - Gavin Hernandez 3 run. (Alfredo Moreno Kick)
LG - Ivan Perez 49 pass from Aaron Martinez, Jr. (Moreno Kick)
LG - Hernandez 1 run (Moreno Kick)
Second Quarter
LG - Martinez, Jr. 37 run (Moreno Kick)
BVC - Joshua Petero 64 punt return (Silas Stubbert Kick)
Third Quarter
BVC - Petero 3 run (Stubbert Kick)
LG - Andrew Oseguera 5 fun (Kick Fail)
Fourth Quarter
LG - Ivan Perez 7 pass from Martinez, Jr. (Moreno Kick)
BVC - Stubbert 3 run (Stubbert Kick)
Records: Le Grand (6-5); Big Valley Christian (6-5)
