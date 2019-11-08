Roundup: Downey, Gregori fall in first round; Hughson beats Linden

Downey quarterback Bryce Gouker (10) runs downfield during a game between Downey and Gregori at Downey High School in Modesto, CA on October 18, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

Downey coach Jeremy Plaa said Friday’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II first round game against Granite Bay was one of momentum.

In the first half, the teams exchanged touchdowns and were locked at 14 at halftime.

It was the Grizzlies (5-6) who took the lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by junior Chris Caldera with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter and they wouldn’t relinquish it, beating Downey (7-4), 30-22.

Downey senior quarterback Bryce Gouker had three passing touchdowns.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It was evenly matched,” Plaa said. “They are a good football team and very talented and it would be 5 to 5 if we played 10 times.”

Davis Sr. 41, Gregori 7: The Jaguars (6-5) struggled on the road against the Blue Devils (10-1).

“Penalties and turnovers hurt us,” Gregori coach Lamar Wallace said via text after the game. “We fumbled twice early in the game. One was returned for a touchdown but after that we settled in and started driving the ball on them but could not capitalize on four red zone opportunities.”

Le Grand 41, Big Valley Christian 21: The Lions (6-5) couldn’t recover from a 28-0 deficit and fell to the Bulldogs (6-5) in the Division VII playoffs. Le Grand is at Denair next week.

Hughson 49, Linden 27: The Huskies (5-6) advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014 with the win. Hughson is at Escalon next week. Huskies senior wide receiver Zander De La Cruz had three total touchdowns.

Patterson 37, Del Campo 28: The Tigers (7-4) led 27-7 after three quarters before the Cougars fought back to cut the deficit to six but Patterson held on. It’s the third straight year the Tigers won at least one playoff game. Patterson is at Oakdale next week in the Division IV quarterfinals.

Sierra 61, Golden Valley 15: The Timberwolves (8-3) won big over the Cougars (4-7) in the first round of the Div. IV playoffs.

Atwater 50, Kimball 26: Falcons (8-3) senior running back Charles Jackson had three touchdowns in the win over the Jaguars (5-6). Atwater is at Manteca next week.

Los Banos 48, Woodland 21: Tigers (6-5) senior wide receiver Landon Ramos had five receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Rosemont 41, Livingston 19: The Wolves (6-5) fell to the Wolverine (9-2) in Div. V.