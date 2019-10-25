High School Football

And the Bee’s Player of the Week is ...

Ripon’s Nico Ilardi makes a pass during the Trans-Valley League game with Escalon at Ripon High School in Ripon, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 9 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted over 26,000 times.

The winner?

In his first game in nearly a month, Ripon senior quarterback Nico Ilardi had a turnover-free game in the Indians’ 42-21 upset over No. 1 ranked Escalon. He was 15-of-21 for 167 yards and one passing touchdown and one rushing score.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

