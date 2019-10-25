And the Bee’s Player of the Week is ...

Ripon’s Nico Ilardi makes a pass during the Trans-Valley League game with Escalon at Ripon High School in Ripon, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 9 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted over 26,000 times.

The winner?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In his first game in nearly a month, Ripon senior quarterback Nico Ilardi had a turnover-free game in the Indians’ 42-21 upset over No. 1 ranked Escalon. He was 15-of-21 for 167 yards and one passing touchdown and one rushing score.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!