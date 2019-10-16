High School Football
Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 8
Passers
Last Name
School
League
Comp
Att
Yards
TDs
Int
Gouker
Downey
CCAL
130
180
2108
25
2
McCleery
Patterson
CCC
100
195
1654
13
4
Meyer
Hughson
TVL
94
166
1477
16
6
Lingley
Ripon Chr.
SL
83
132
1298
13
2
Martinez, Jr.
Le Grand
SL
78
155
1241
13
1
Diaz
Davis
WAC
81
101
1203
15
4
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
VOL
59
112
1121
13
3
Hernandez
Central Valley
CCC
83
144
1072
10
6
Casillas
Orestimba
SL
63
118
998
9
11
Miguel
Hilmar
TVL
62
113
940
17
3
Receivers
Last Name
School
League
Catches
Catches
TDs
Dinkins
Le Grand
SL
39
730
8
Harris
Downey
CCAL
36
758
11
Dowdy
Hughson
TVL
32
489
4
Rivera
Downey
CCAL
31
391
5
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
30
633
5
Ramos
Los Banos
WAC
27
712
4
Easterwood
Downey
CCAL
27
481
4
Rawe
Hughson
TVL
27
437
7
Arrieta
Davis
WAC
27
342
1
Imhoff
Patterson
CCC
26
316
0
Rushers
Last Name
School
League
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Incaprera
Los Banos
WAC
137
1120
13
Saffar
Oakdale
VOL
108
896
9
Olivo
Cen. Catholic
VOL
101
895
10
Diaz
Davis
WAC
104
858
11
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
101
829
13
Hidalgo
Central Valley
CCC
150
756
8
Cervantes
Enochs
CCAL
133
748
5
Davison
Le Grand
SL
91
706
8
Godbolt
Patterson
CCC
96
687
9
Contreras
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
100
670
13
Sacks
Last Name
School
League
Sacks
For a Loss
Van Vuren
Ripon Chr.
SL
11
69
Camacho
Escalon
TVL
6.5
0
Subia
Los Banos
WAC
6
57
Williams
Los Banos
WAC
6
43
Bradford
Oakdale
VOL
6
0
Van Donselaar
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
5.5
40
Mensonides
Ripon Chr.
SL
5.5
39
Tom
Escalon
TVL
5.5
0
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
5
41
Wiebe
Ripon
TVL
5
35
Bryan
Ripon Chr.
SL
5
25
Interceptions
Last Name
School
League
Interceptions
Total Yards
TDs
Gibson
Mariposa
SL
7
133
1
Collins
Patterson
CCC
5
0
0
Gilbert
Ripon Chr.
SL
4
84
1
Smith
Davis
WAC
4
0
0
Jones
Beyer
WAC
3
71
1
Johnson
Los Banos
WAC
3
55
1
Colon
Cen. Catholic
VOL
3
63
0
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
3
25
0
Bailey
Hilmar
TVL
3
0
0
Imhoff
Patterson
CCC
3
0
0
