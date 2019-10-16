High School Football

Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 8

Passers

Last Name

School

League

Comp

Att

Yards

TDs

Int

Gouker

Downey

CCAL

130

180

2108

25

2

McCleery

Patterson

CCC

100

195

1654

13

4

Meyer

Hughson

TVL

94

166

1477

16

6

Lingley

Ripon Chr.

SL

83

132

1298

13

2

Martinez, Jr.

Le Grand

SL

78

155

1241

13

1

Diaz

Davis

WAC

81

101

1203

15

4

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

VOL

59

112

1121

13

3

Hernandez

Central Valley

CCC

83

144

1072

10

6

Casillas

Orestimba

SL

63

118

998

9

11

Miguel

Hilmar

TVL

62

113

940

17

3

Receivers

Last Name

School

League

Catches

Catches

TDs

Dinkins

Le Grand

SL

39

730

8

Harris

Downey

CCAL

36

758

11

Dowdy

Hughson

TVL

32

489

4

Rivera

Downey

CCAL

31

391

5

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

30

633

5

Ramos

Los Banos

WAC

27

712

4

Easterwood

Downey

CCAL

27

481

4

Rawe

Hughson

TVL

27

437

7

Arrieta

Davis

WAC

27

342

1

Imhoff

Patterson

CCC

26

316

0

Rushers

Last Name

School

League

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Incaprera

Los Banos

WAC

137

1120

13

Saffar

Oakdale

VOL

108

896

9

Olivo

Cen. Catholic

VOL

101

895

10

Diaz

Davis

WAC

104

858

11

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

101

829

13

Hidalgo

Central Valley

CCC

150

756

8

Cervantes

Enochs

CCAL

133

748

5

Davison

Le Grand

SL

91

706

8

Godbolt

Patterson

CCC

96

687

9

Contreras

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

100

670

13

Sacks

Last Name

School

League

Sacks

For a Loss

Van Vuren

Ripon Chr.

SL

11

69

Camacho

Escalon

TVL

6.5

0

Subia

Los Banos

WAC

6

57

Williams

Los Banos

WAC

6

43

Bradford

Oakdale

VOL

6

0

Van Donselaar

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

5.5

40

Mensonides

Ripon Chr.

SL

5.5

39

Tom

Escalon

TVL

5.5

0

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

5

41

Wiebe

Ripon

TVL

5

35

Bryan

Ripon Chr.

SL

5

25

Interceptions

Last Name

School

League

Interceptions

Total Yards

TDs

Gibson

Mariposa

SL

7

133

1

Collins

Patterson

CCC

5

0

0

Gilbert

Ripon Chr.

SL

4

84

1

Smith

Davis

WAC

4

0

0

Jones

Beyer

WAC

3

71

1

Johnson

Los Banos

WAC

3

55

1

Colon

Cen. Catholic

VOL

3

63

0

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

3

25

0

Bailey

Hilmar

TVL

3

0

0

Imhoff

Patterson

CCC

3

0

0

  Comments  