High School Football
Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 7
Passers
Last Name
School
League
Comp
Att
Yards
TDs
Int
Gouker
Downey
CCAL
104
144
1643
21
2
McCleery
Patterson
CCC
79
160
1319
10
3
Meyer
Hughson
TVL
83
146
1255
15
5
Lingley
Ripon Chr.
SL
73
117
1125
11
2
Hernandez
Central Valley
CCC
83
144
1072
10
6
Diaz
Davis
WAC
75
101
1071
13
4
Martinez, Jr.
Le Grand
SL
66
134
968
10
1
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
VOL
55
107
955
11
3
Casillas
Orestimba
SL
55
101
883
7
10
Miguel
Hilmar
TVL
52
89
805
14
3
Receivers
Last Name
School
League
Catches
Yards
TDs
Harris
Downey
CCAL
33
726
11
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
27
515
4
Rawe
Hughson
TVL
26
357
6
Arrieta
Davis
WAC
25
296
1
Ramos
Los Banos
WAC
25
634
4
Dowdy
Hughson
TVL
25
388
4
Smith
Davis
WAC
23
403
6
Rivera
Downey
CCAL
22
177
2
Imhoff
Patterson
CCC
21
272
0
Easterwood
Downey
CCAL
21
379
3
Rushers
Last Name
School
League
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Incaprera
Los Banos
WAC
104
849
8
Hidalgo
Central Valley
CCC
150
756
8
Diaz
Davis
WAC
91
703
9
Olivo
Cen. Catholic
VOL
98
687
7
Davison
Le Grand
SL
82
671
7
Saffer
Oakdale
VOL
81
662
6
Hernandez
Ripon
TVL
61
658
4
Cervantes
Enochs
CCAL
105
639
3
Godbolt
Patterson
CCC
84
618
9
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
84
616
10
Sacks
Last Name
School
League
Sacks
For a Loss
Van Vuren
Ripon Chr.
SL
8.5
55
Camacho
Escalon
TVL
6.5
0
Bradford
Oakdale
VOL
6
0
Subia
Los Banos
WAC
6
57
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
5
41
Wiebe
Ripon
TVL
5
35
Bryan
Ripon Chr.
SL
5
25
Mensonides
Ripon Chr.
SL
4.5
31
Tom
Escalon
TVL
4.5
0
Munoz
Beyer
WAC
4
41
Williams
Los Banos
WAC
4
21
Perkins
Beyer
WAC
4
10
Walden
Escalon
WAC
4
0
Wheeler
Gregori
CCAL
4
0
Interceptions
Last Name
School
League
Int
Total
Yards
TDs
Collins
Patterson
CCC
5
NA
0
Jones
Beyer
WAC
3
71
1
Johnson
Los Banos
WAC
3
55
1
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
3
25
0
Gilbert
Ripon Chr.
SL
3
6
0
Imhoff
Patterson
CCC
3
NA
0
Martinez
Le Grand
SL
2
79
0
Colon
Cen. Catholic
VOL
2
35
0
Reynolds
Waterford
SL
2
34
0
House
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
2
29
0
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
2
20
0
