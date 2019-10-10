High School Football

Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 7

Passers

Last Name

School

League

Comp

Att

Yards

TDs

Int

Gouker

Downey

CCAL

104

144

1643

21

2

McCleery

Patterson

CCC

79

160

1319

10

3

Meyer

Hughson

TVL

83

146

1255

15

5

Lingley

Ripon Chr.

SL

73

117

1125

11

2

Hernandez

Central Valley

CCC

83

144

1072

10

6

Diaz

Davis

WAC

75

101

1071

13

4

Martinez, Jr.

Le Grand

SL

66

134

968

10

1

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

VOL

55

107

955

11

3

Casillas

Orestimba

SL

55

101

883

7

10

Miguel

Hilmar

TVL

52

89

805

14

3

Receivers

Last Name

School

League

Catches

Yards

TDs

Harris

Downey

CCAL

33

726

11

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

27

515

4

Rawe

Hughson

TVL

26

357

6

Arrieta

Davis

WAC

25

296

1

Ramos

Los Banos

WAC

25

634

4

Dowdy

Hughson

TVL

25

388

4

Smith

Davis

WAC

23

403

6

Rivera

Downey

CCAL

22

177

2

Imhoff

Patterson

CCC

21

272

0

Easterwood

Downey

CCAL

21

379

3

Rushers

Last Name

School

League

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Incaprera

Los Banos

WAC

104

849

8

Hidalgo

Central Valley

CCC

150

756

8

Diaz

Davis

WAC

91

703

9

Olivo

Cen. Catholic

VOL

98

687

7

Davison

Le Grand

SL

82

671

7

Saffer

Oakdale

VOL

81

662

6

Hernandez

Ripon

TVL

61

658

4

Cervantes

Enochs

CCAL

105

639

3

Godbolt

Patterson

CCC

84

618

9

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

84

616

10

Sacks

Last Name

School

League

Sacks

For a Loss

Van Vuren

Ripon Chr.

SL

8.5

55

Camacho

Escalon

TVL

6.5

0

Bradford

Oakdale

VOL

6

0

Subia

Los Banos

WAC

6

57

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

5

41

Wiebe

Ripon

TVL

5

35

Bryan

Ripon Chr.

SL

5

25

Mensonides

Ripon Chr.

SL

4.5

31

Tom

Escalon

TVL

4.5

0

Munoz

Beyer

WAC

4

41

Williams

Los Banos

WAC

4

21

Perkins

Beyer

WAC

4

10

Walden

Escalon

WAC

4

0

Wheeler

Gregori

CCAL

4

0

Interceptions

Last Name

School

League

Int

Total

Yards

TDs

Collins

Patterson

CCC

5

NA

0

Jones

Beyer

WAC

3

71

1

Johnson

Los Banos

WAC

3

55

1

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

3

25

0

Gilbert

Ripon Chr.

SL

3

6

0

Imhoff

Patterson

CCC

3

NA

0

Martinez

Le Grand

SL

2

79

0

Colon

Cen. Catholic

VOL

2

35

0

Reynolds

Waterford

SL

2

34

0

House

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

2

29

0

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

2

20

0

