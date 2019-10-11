And the Bee’s Player of the Week is ...

Turlock running back Josiah Gonzales (22) sprints away from Downey defenders during a game between Downey High School and Turlock High School at Downey High School in Modesto, CA on October 4, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted only 250 times.

The winner?

Turlock junior running back Josiah Gonzales had 29 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 44-27 win over Downey.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!