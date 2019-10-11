High School Football

And the Bee’s Player of the Week is ...

Turlock running back Josiah Gonzales (22) sprints away from Downey defenders during a game between Downey High School and Turlock High School at Downey High School in Modesto, CA on October 4, 2019.
Turlock running back Josiah Gonzales (22) sprints away from Downey defenders during a game between Downey High School and Turlock High School at Downey High School in Modesto, CA on October 4, 2019. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted only 250 times.

The winner?

Turlock junior running back Josiah Gonzales had 29 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 44-27 win over Downey.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

