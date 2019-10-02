High School Football
Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 6
Passers
Last Name
School
League
Comp
Att
Yard
TDs
Int
Gouker
Downey
CCAL
80
116
1314
18
2
McCleery
Patterson
CCC
69
143
1119
7
3
Lingley
Ripon Chr.
SL
63
99
954
10
2
Casillas
Orestimba
SL
52
95
873
7
9
Meyer
Hughson
TVL
64
118
860
9
4
Miguel
Hilmar
TVL
52
89
805
14
3
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
VOL
49
99
789
8
3
Hernandez
Central Valley
CCC
52
97
695
6
4
Rios
Waterford
SL
52
93
678
8
6
Diaz
Davis
WAC
37
53
639
10
0
Receivers
Last Name
School
League
Catches
Yards
TDs
Harris
Downey
CCAL
28
625
10
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
25
456
3
Dowdy
Hughson
TVL
20
255
2
Rawe
Hughson
TVL
20
216
4
Vrieling
Ripon Chr.
SL
19
349
2
Real
Waterford
SL
19
258
4
Imhoff
Patterson
CCC
19
229
0
Huizar
Patterson
CCC
18
362
3
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
18
269
5
Vargas
Orestimba
SL
17
423
4
Azevedo
Hilmar
TVL
17
333
9
Ramos
Los Banos
WAC
17
332
2
Easterwood
Downey
CCAL
17
286
3
Rushers
Last Name
School
League
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Saffer
Oakdale
VOL
81
662
6
Incaprera
Los Banos
WAC
86
661
6
Hidalgo
Central Valley
CCC
102
611
5
Rhiney
Gregori
CCAL
76
531
4
Cervantes
Enochs
CCAL
87
525
2
Olivo
Cen. Catholic
VOL
85
520
5
Christensen
Escalon
TVL
55
519
8
Hernandez
Ripon
TVL
50
517
4
Anderson
Escalon
TVL
78
504
7
Imada
Patterson
CCC
68
503
5
Sacks
Last Name
School
League
Sacks
For a Loss
Van Vuren
Ripon Chr.
SL
6.5
38
Bradford
Oakdale
VOL
6
0
Subia
Los Banos
WAC
6
57
Camacho
Escalon
TVL
5.5
0
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
5
41
Wiebe
Ripon
TVL
5
35
Munoz
Beyer
WAC
4
41
Bryan
Ripon Chr.
SL
4
22
Williams
Los Banos
WAC
4
21
Perkins
Beyer
WAC
4
10
Wheeler
Gregori
CCAL
4
0
Interceptions
Last Name
School
League
Interceptions
Total Yards
TDs
Collins
Patterson
CCC
5
NA
NA
Jones
Beyer
WAC
3
71
1
Gilbert
Ripon Chr.
SL
3
6
NA
Imhoff
Patterson
CCC
3
NA
NA
Reynolds
Waterford
SL
2
34
NA
House
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
2
29
NA
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
2
20
NA
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
2
15
NA
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
2
1
NA
Chelburg
Oakdale
VOL
2
NA
NA
Gunn
Gregori
CCAL
2
NA
NA
Ruiz
Gregori
CCAL
2
NA
NA
Comments