Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 6

Passers

Last Name

School

League

Comp

Att

Yard

TDs

Int

Gouker

Downey

CCAL

80

116

1314

18

2

McCleery

Patterson

CCC

69

143

1119

7

3

Lingley

Ripon Chr.

SL

63

99

954

10

2

Casillas

Orestimba

SL

52

95

873

7

9

Meyer

Hughson

TVL

64

118

860

9

4

Miguel

Hilmar

TVL

52

89

805

14

3

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

VOL

49

99

789

8

3

Hernandez

Central Valley

CCC

52

97

695

6

4

Rios

Waterford

SL

52

93

678

8

6

Diaz

Davis

WAC

37

53

639

10

0

 

Receivers

Last Name

School

League

Catches

Yards

TDs

Harris

Downey

CCAL

28

625

10

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

25

456

3

Dowdy

Hughson

TVL

20

255

2

Rawe

Hughson

TVL

20

216

4

Vrieling

Ripon Chr.

SL

19

349

2

Real

Waterford

SL

19

258

4

Imhoff

Patterson

CCC

19

229

0

Huizar

Patterson

CCC

18

362

3

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

18

269

5

Vargas

Orestimba

SL

17

423

4

Azevedo

Hilmar

TVL

17

333

9

Ramos

Los Banos

WAC

17

332

2

Easterwood

Downey

CCAL

17

286

3

Rushers

Last Name

School

League

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Saffer

Oakdale

VOL

81

662

6

Incaprera

Los Banos

WAC

86

661

6

Hidalgo

Central Valley

CCC

102

611

5

Rhiney

Gregori

CCAL

76

531

4

Cervantes

Enochs

CCAL

87

525

2

Olivo

Cen. Catholic

VOL

85

520

5

Christensen

Escalon

TVL

55

519

8

Hernandez

Ripon

TVL

50

517

4

Anderson

Escalon

TVL

78

504

7

Imada

Patterson

CCC

68

503

5

Sacks

Last Name

School

League

Sacks

For a Loss

Van Vuren

Ripon Chr.

SL

6.5

38

Bradford

Oakdale

VOL

6

0

Subia

Los Banos

WAC

6

57

Camacho

Escalon

TVL

5.5

0

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

5

41

Wiebe

Ripon

TVL

5

35

Munoz

Beyer

WAC

4

41

Bryan

Ripon Chr.

SL

4

22

Williams

Los Banos

WAC

4

21

Perkins

Beyer

WAC

4

10

Wheeler

Gregori

CCAL

4

0

Interceptions

Last Name

School

League

Interceptions

Total Yards

TDs

Collins

Patterson

CCC

5

NA

NA

Jones

Beyer

WAC

3

71

1

Gilbert

Ripon Chr.

SL

3

6

NA

Imhoff

Patterson

CCC

3

NA

NA

Reynolds

Waterford

SL

2

34

NA

House

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

2

29

NA

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

2

20

NA

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

2

15

NA

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

2

1

NA

Chelburg

Oakdale

VOL

2

NA

NA

Gunn

Gregori

CCAL

2

NA

NA

Ruiz

Gregori

CCAL

2

NA

NA

