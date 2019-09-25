High School Football

Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 5

Passers

Last Name

School

League

Comp

Att

Yard

TDs

Int

Gouker

Downey

CCAL

80

116

1314

18

2

McCleery

Patterson

CCC

50

112

839

5

3

Lingley

Ripon Chr.

SL

49

79

782

9

1

Miguel

Hilmar

TVL

43

72

702

11

3

Meyer

Hughson

TVL

52

92

699

7

3

Casillas

Orestimba

SL

43

83

686

5

8

Diaz

Davis

WAC

45

61

731

11

2

Ilardi

Ripon

TVL

31

48

622

10

2

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

VOL

41

88

602

5

3

Melendez

Gregori

CCAL

33

80

536

8

2

 

Receivers

Last Name

School

League

Catches

Yards

TDs

Harris

Downey

CCAL

28

625

10

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

19

291

1

Easterwood

Downey

CCAL

17

286

3

Azevedo

Hilmar

TVL

16

329

8

Imhoff

Patterson

CCC

16

188

0

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

15

212

4

Dowdy

Hughson

TVL

15

189

1

Smith

Davis

WAC

15

319

6

Ramos

Los Banos

WAC

14

310

2

Trejo

Escalon

TVL

14

266

3

De La Cruz

Hughson

TVL

14

262

3

Rawe

Hughson

TVL

14

162

3

Rushers

Last Name

School

League

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Saffer

Oakdale

VOL

75

571

4

Rhiney

Gregori

CCAL

76

531

4

Imada

Patterson

CCC

59

498

5

Diaz

Davis

WAC

56

480

6

Cervantes

Enochs

CCAL

74

472

2

Christensen

Escalon

TVL

41

463

7

Hernandez

Ripon

TVL

46

446

4

Incaprera

Los Banos

WAC

56

426

4

Rivera

Downey

CCAL

64

417

5

Anderson

Escalon

TVL

54

390

5

Ayala

Oakdale

VOL

71

364

6

Stubbert

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

36

362

3

Sacks

Last Name

School

League

Sacks

For a Loss

Wiebe

Ripon

TVL

5

35

Van Vuren

Ripon Chr.

SL

4.5

30

Camacho

Escalon

TVL

4.5

0

Subia

Los Banos

WAC

4

47

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

4

37

Wheeler

Gregori

CCAL

4

0

Bradford

Oakdale

VOL

4

0

Delgado

Ripon

TVL

3.5

28

White

Beyer

WAC

3.5

15

Juarez

Hilmar

TVL

3.5

0

Tom

Escalon

TVL

3.5

0

Interceptions

Last Name

School

League

Interceptions

Total Yards

TDs

Collins

Patterson

CCC

5

NA

NA

Smith

Davis

WAC

3

NA

NA

Gilbert

Ripon Chr.

SL

3

6

0

House

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

2

29

0

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

2

15

0

Chelburg

Oakdale

VOL

2

NA

NA

Imhoff

Patterson

CCC

2

NA

NA

Gunn

Gregori

CCAL

2

NA

NA

Ruiz

Gregori

CCAL

2

NA

NA

Corral

Escalon

TVL

1

50

0

Souza

Escalon

TVL

1

40

0

