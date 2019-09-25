High School Football
Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 5
Passers
Last Name
School
League
Comp
Att
Yard
TDs
Int
Gouker
Downey
CCAL
80
116
1314
18
2
McCleery
Patterson
CCC
50
112
839
5
3
Lingley
Ripon Chr.
SL
49
79
782
9
1
Miguel
Hilmar
TVL
43
72
702
11
3
Meyer
Hughson
TVL
52
92
699
7
3
Casillas
Orestimba
SL
43
83
686
5
8
Diaz
Davis
WAC
45
61
731
11
2
Ilardi
Ripon
TVL
31
48
622
10
2
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
VOL
41
88
602
5
3
Melendez
Gregori
CCAL
33
80
536
8
2
Receivers
Last Name
School
League
Catches
Yards
TDs
Harris
Downey
CCAL
28
625
10
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
19
291
1
Easterwood
Downey
CCAL
17
286
3
Azevedo
Hilmar
TVL
16
329
8
Imhoff
Patterson
CCC
16
188
0
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
15
212
4
Dowdy
Hughson
TVL
15
189
1
Smith
Davis
WAC
15
319
6
Ramos
Los Banos
WAC
14
310
2
Trejo
Escalon
TVL
14
266
3
De La Cruz
Hughson
TVL
14
262
3
Rawe
Hughson
TVL
14
162
3
Rushers
Last Name
School
League
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Saffer
Oakdale
VOL
75
571
4
Rhiney
Gregori
CCAL
76
531
4
Imada
Patterson
CCC
59
498
5
Diaz
Davis
WAC
56
480
6
Cervantes
Enochs
CCAL
74
472
2
Christensen
Escalon
TVL
41
463
7
Hernandez
Ripon
TVL
46
446
4
Incaprera
Los Banos
WAC
56
426
4
Rivera
Downey
CCAL
64
417
5
Anderson
Escalon
TVL
54
390
5
Ayala
Oakdale
VOL
71
364
6
Stubbert
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
36
362
3
Sacks
Last Name
School
League
Sacks
For a Loss
Wiebe
Ripon
TVL
5
35
Van Vuren
Ripon Chr.
SL
4.5
30
Camacho
Escalon
TVL
4.5
0
Subia
Los Banos
WAC
4
47
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
4
37
Wheeler
Gregori
CCAL
4
0
Bradford
Oakdale
VOL
4
0
Delgado
Ripon
TVL
3.5
28
White
Beyer
WAC
3.5
15
Juarez
Hilmar
TVL
3.5
0
Tom
Escalon
TVL
3.5
0
Interceptions
Last Name
School
League
Interceptions
Total Yards
TDs
Collins
Patterson
CCC
5
NA
NA
Smith
Davis
WAC
3
NA
NA
Gilbert
Ripon Chr.
SL
3
6
0
House
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
2
29
0
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
2
15
0
Chelburg
Oakdale
VOL
2
NA
NA
Imhoff
Patterson
CCC
2
NA
NA
Gunn
Gregori
CCAL
2
NA
NA
Ruiz
Gregori
CCAL
2
NA
NA
Corral
Escalon
TVL
1
50
0
Souza
Escalon
TVL
1
40
0
