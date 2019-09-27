High School Football

And the Bee’s Player of the Week is..

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted more than 2,500 times.

The winner?

Screen Shot 2019-09-26 at 1.13.57 PM.png

Modesto Christian won its first game of the season with a 34-22 victory over Riverbank and senior quarterback Jovon Watkins was a big reason why. He was 7-of-18 for 92 yards and three touchdowns and had 72 rushing yards and a score.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  