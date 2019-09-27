High School Football
And the Bee’s Player of the Week is..
We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?
The fans voted more than 2,500 times.
The winner?
Modesto Christian won its first game of the season with a 34-22 victory over Riverbank and senior quarterback Jovon Watkins was a big reason why. He was 7-of-18 for 92 yards and three touchdowns and had 72 rushing yards and a score.
Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!
