And the Bee’s Player of the Week is..

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted more than 2,500 times.

The winner?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Modesto Christian won its first game of the season with a 34-22 victory over Riverbank and senior quarterback Jovon Watkins was a big reason why. He was 7-of-18 for 92 yards and three touchdowns and had 72 rushing yards and a score.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!