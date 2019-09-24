Beyer girls water polo beats Davis in a Western Athletic Conference game.

High School Football
Beyer girls water polo beat Davis, 16-3 in a Western Athletic Conference game at Beyer High on Tuesday.
10 different Patriots scored in the win and Beyer was led by junior Lynna Baker, who had three goals.
Beyer senior Ailsa Brinton, junior Baylee Leonetti, and sophomore Ava Infantino all had two goals each.
Davis junior Daisy Garcia had two goals.
Beyer hosts Pacheco on Thursday while Davis is at home against Johansen.
