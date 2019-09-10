Hughson is forced to forfeit its season-opening victory. Here’s why.

Hughson coach Shaun King watches the action during the Friday Knights Lights passing tournament at Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., Friday, June 29, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

The Hughson High football team was forced to forfeit its season-opening victory over Stagg of Stockton after school administrators discovered it made a mistake regarding a transfer player.

The school announced Tuesday it had self-reported the error to the Sac-Joaquin Section.

“The decision to self-report our error was mine and mine alone,” Huskies Athletic Director Joel Bernard wrote in a press release. “None of you should take issue with any of coaches nor any of the office staff. While this mistake reflects poorly on our administrative procedures, please understand that we are taking steps to streamline our process so this type of incident never happens again.”

According to the press release, the Huskies had a transfer arrive on campus before the year but did not submit paperwork with the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section. The transfer played in the Stagg game but not the next two, therefore Hughson’s record falls to 1-2.

“This does nothing but hurt the kids,” Hughson coach Shaun King said in a statement. “Isn’t that why we do what we do? This is all for the kids. The kids that have been working for this season since February. Football is the longest offseason with the shortest season. We only get 10 guaranteed games..... To have one taken away is unimaginable with how much time, effort, and work we have to put in.”

The Huskies, who beat Stagg 28-14, are ranked No. 7 in Div. VII by CalPreps.com and 12 teams make the playoffs. A team needs at least four victories to qualify for postseason. The section uses CalPreps for seeding.

Hughson hosts Summerville on Friday at 7 p.m.