Oakdale gives defending state champions everything they can handle but come up short.

Oakdale running back Zeke Saffar sprints upfield during a game between Oakdale High School and Liberty High School at Oakdale High School in Oakdale California on August 30, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

Oakdale was yards away from defeating the defending CIF State Division I-AA Champions but Liberty stopped them near the goal-line and the Mustangs fell 19-14.

Despite the loss, Oakdale coach Trent Merzon was proud of his team.

“They balled out,” Merzon said. “They were super physical and came up short.”

Trailing late in the game, the Mustangs defense forced a turnover and Oakdale moved the ball to Lions’ five-yard line with under a minute left but were unable to score.

The game was scoreless until Oakdale senior running back Leo Ayala scored on a eight-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes remaining in the half. After Liberty tied the game at seven, Mustangs senior running back Cameron Snow would score on a run and Oakdale would lead 14-7 at half.

Lions quarterback Jay Butterfield, a Oregon commit, threw two touchdown in the second half, including a 58-yard screen pass to senior running back Darrion Bartley with a little over two minutes left in the third in what would be the game-deciding score.

“Watching us play in the first quarter, I knew we were a good football team,” Merzon said. “We don’t lack confidence and now I think we are a really good team.”

Oakdale is at Aptos next week.