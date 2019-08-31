High School Football
Roundup: Escalon wins behind strong second half, Turlock struggles on road.
Escalon scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to beat Calaveras, 24-7 on Friday.
The Cougars had 411 total yards and senior running back Kaden Christensen had nine carries for 117 yards and one touchdown. Junior quarterback Ty Harris was 9-of-17 for 106 yards and 2 TDs.
Escalon, who has outscored opponents 82-7 this year, hosts Sonora next week.
Gregori 27, Merced 21: To get coach Lamar Wallace his first career win, Gregori (1-1) needed double-overtime as the Jaguars beat Merced (1-1).
Ripon 55, Sonora 14: Senior quarterback Nico Illardi had 234 total yards and five touchdowns as the Indians (2-0) beat the Wildcats (0-2). Ripon senior wide receiver Dorian Dougherty had three receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Orestimba 22, Hughson 21: The Huskies (1-1) missed a game-winning 39-yard field goal with 1:24 left. After scoring a touchdown with 5:45 left, the Warriors (1-1) went for two and converted as junior quarterback Anthony Casillas connected with sophomore wide receiver Jayden Vargas.
Hilmar 49, Los Banos 19: The Yellowjackets (2-0) outscored the Tigers (0-2), 28-7 in the second half as seniors Justin Barros and Trent Crowley each had two rushing touchdowns.
Clayton Valley Charter 21, Turlock 7: After scoring in the first quarter, the Bulldogs (1-1) were outscored 21-0 by the Ugly Eagles (1-0).
