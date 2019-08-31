Roundup: Escalon wins behind strong second half, Turlock struggles on road.

Escalon coach Andrew Beam talks with his team in the offensive huddle during the Friday Knights Lights passing tournament at Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., Friday, June 29, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

Escalon scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to beat Calaveras, 24-7 on Friday.

The Cougars had 411 total yards and senior running back Kaden Christensen had nine carries for 117 yards and one touchdown. Junior quarterback Ty Harris was 9-of-17 for 106 yards and 2 TDs.

Escalon, who has outscored opponents 82-7 this year, hosts Sonora next week.

Gregori 27, Merced 21: To get coach Lamar Wallace his first career win, Gregori (1-1) needed double-overtime as the Jaguars beat Merced (1-1).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ripon 55, Sonora 14: Senior quarterback Nico Illardi had 234 total yards and five touchdowns as the Indians (2-0) beat the Wildcats (0-2). Ripon senior wide receiver Dorian Dougherty had three receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Orestimba 22, Hughson 21: The Huskies (1-1) missed a game-winning 39-yard field goal with 1:24 left. After scoring a touchdown with 5:45 left, the Warriors (1-1) went for two and converted as junior quarterback Anthony Casillas connected with sophomore wide receiver Jayden Vargas.

Hilmar 49, Los Banos 19: The Yellowjackets (2-0) outscored the Tigers (0-2), 28-7 in the second half as seniors Justin Barros and Trent Crowley each had two rushing touchdowns.

Clayton Valley Charter 21, Turlock 7: After scoring in the first quarter, the Bulldogs (1-1) were outscored 21-0 by the Ugly Eagles (1-0).