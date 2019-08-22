Games to Watch and Predictions for Week 1 of the 2019 High School Football Season

2019 High School Football Preview: Beyer Beyer High School went 0-10 in 2018 but the Patriots are bringing up a majority of their JV players who went 10-0. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beyer High School went 0-10 in 2018 but the Patriots are bringing up a majority of their JV players who went 10-0.

It’s been 251 days since the Stanislaus District’s last high school football game when Hilmar defeated Strathmore in the CIF State Division 6-AA Championship on Dec. 15, 2018.

A little over eight months later, and it has returned.

The Bee’s sports reporter Julian A. Lopez and football writer Jim Silva highlight their games to watch for Week 1 along with predictions: (Note: They do not predict games they will be covering):

Buhach Colony (0-0) at Gregori (0-0), 7 p.m. at Gregori High School

Buhach Colony returns senior all-purpose athlete Trey Paster, a University of California commit, while Gregori begins the Lamar Wallace era. Wallace, who has been on staff since the school’s first season in 2011, takes over for Jason McCoy, who resigned after seven seasons last November.

Jim Silva: Buhach Colony, 42-24. CCC favorites spoil Gregori’s first game under new coach.

Freedom (0-0) at Turlock (0-0), 7 p.m. at Turlock High School

Turlock has lost to Freedom in three straight seasons and the Falcons lost to San Ramon Valley in the CIF North Coast Section Championship last year. However, the Falcons have to replace wide receivers Mekel Eary (Hawaii) and Giles Jackson (Michigan). The Bulldogs have won their last 11 home games with Turlock’s last home loss coming on Aug. 25, 2017 against Freedom.

Julian Lopez: Turlock, 34-17. Senior running back Anthony Frias has multiple rushing touchdowns.

Oakdale (0-0) at Sonora (0-0), 7 p.m. at Sonora High School

Oakdale still has a sour taste in its mouth after falling to Rio Linda in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Semifinals while Sonora has one of the youngest teams in coach Bryan Craig’s 11 years. The Mustangs have won the last two matchups by a combined, 97-13.

JS: Oakdale, 35-7. Junior RB Zeke Saffar is going to give defenses trouble this season.

JL: Oakdale, 28-10. All eyes are on Saffar, but sophomore quarterback Jackson Holt throws a pair of touchdowns.

Davis (0-0) at Ripon Christian (0-0), 7:30 p.m. at Ripon Christian High School

This is a big game for the Knights as they play a bigger Modesto school with larger enrollment and number of players. Davis begins its first season with new quarterback, senior Elijah Diaz. Ripon Christian has a quarterback battle between Jacob Van Groningen and Nolan Lingley.

JS: Ripon Christian, 45-13. Knights step up in weight class, but have knockout power.

JL: Ripon Christian, 24-14. The Knights hold a powerful Davis offense under 200 total yards.

Beyer (0-0) at Enochs (0-0), 7 p.m. at Downey High School

The annual Sylvan Bowl, a battle between two Sylvan Avenue schools separated by less than two miles. Enochs snapped a three-game losing streak to the Patriots with a 35-7 win last year. Greg Bockman begins his tenure with Beyer and plenty of players will be making their varsity debut after spending time on the Patriots’ undefeated JV team in 2018.

JS: Beyer, 17-14. Patriots went winless last season, but JV team went 10-0.

JL: Beyer, 13-10. Beyer forces a turnover on downs with under a minute left to win.

Week 1 Schedule

Friday, Aug. 23

7 p.m.: Beyer at Enochs (Downey), Buhach Colony at Gregori, Modesto Christian at Sierra, Clovis West-Fresno at Central Catholic, Pitman at Clovis North-Fresno, Freedom-Oakley at Turlock, Central Valley at Ceres, Oakdale at Sonora, Tokay at Patterson, Union Mine-El Dorado at Escalon, Weston Ranch at Ripon, Bret Harte at Orestimba

7:15 p.m.: Downey at East Union, Hughson at Stagg-Stockton

7:30 p.m.: Waterford at Johansen, Davis at Ripon Christian, Millennium at Denair, Delhi at Hilmar

Saturday, Aug. 24

7 p.m.: Clovis-Fresno at Modesto (Downey)

7:30 p.m.: Riverbank at Big Valley Christian