High School Football
Stanislaus District Football: Week 1 Schedule
2019 High School Football Preview: Downey
Friday
7 p.m.: Beyer at Enochs (Downey), Buhach Colony at Gregori, Modesto Christian at Sierra, Clovis West-Fresno at Central Catholic, Pitman at Clovis North-Fresno, Freedom-Oakley at Turlock, Central Valley at Ceres, Oakdale at Sonora, Tokay at Patterson, Union Mine-El Dorado at Escalon, Weston Ranch at Ripon, Bret Harte at Orestimba
7:15 p.m.: Downey at East Union, Hughson at Stagg-Stockton
7:30 p.m.: Waterford at Johansen, Davis at Ripon Christian, Millennium at Denair, Delhi at Hilmar
Saturday
7 p.m.: Clovis-Fresno at Modesto, Riverbank at Big Valley Christian
