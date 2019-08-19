Local Digest: Turlock’s Soderstrom named to USA U-18 National Team, news from QB Club

Turlock’s Tyler Soderstrom scores ahead of the throw during the Sac-Joaquin Section baseball playoff game with Lincoln at Turlock High School in Turlock, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Soderstrom was named the Central California Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday. aalfaro@modbee.com

Turlock senior catcher Tyler Soderstrom competed in various all-star games this summer including the MLB High School All-Star Game in July.

He also spent 3 1/2 weeks in Florida at IMG Academy’s campus playing in the Prospect Development Pipeline League.

His busy summer will continue as the UCLA commit was one of 20 players selected for the USA Under-18 National Team on Saturday. He will travel to Gijang, South Korea, later this month to compete in the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup. The US has won the last four World Cups.

Unbelievable honor to represent the best country in the world in South Korea! Let’s go!!! https://t.co/Ccwl7UnSS4 — Tyler Soderstrom (@tylersode) August 18, 2019

Before traveling to South Korea, the team is training in Fullerton from Sunday-Wednesday before traveling to Taichung, Taiwan, where they will play three friendlies against Chinese Taipei from Aug. 24-27.

The tournament begins Aug. 30 and ends Sept. 8.

Return of the Quarterback Club: The Modesto Quarterback Club held its first meeting on Monday at Coach’s Corner and while four coaches were missing (all first-year), there was plenty of excitement from the coaches and fans with the season beginning on Friday.

Here are some notes from the meeting:

Davis coach Tim Garcia said the Spartans will have a varsity and junior varsity team this year but not a freshman team. Johansen will have a varsity and JV team as well. While Enochs will have all three levels, coach James Stacy said he will only have 38 players on his freshman team despite having over 700 freshman this year, the biggest class ever.

Johansen coach Scott Sacuskie said he is the only coach in the Modesto City Schools with a yearlong football class, which is in eighth period. During the spring, the team lifted weights Monday, Wednesday, Friday and practiced on Tuesday and Thursday. The team was allowed to practice as long as they finished by 3 p.m.

Double the Football: While the season begins on Friday, three local teams will play on Saturday.

Big Valley Christian will host Riverbank at 7:30 p.m. because the school has a retreat from Wednesday-Friday at Hume Lake.

Modesto will host Clovis at 7 p.m. at Downey.