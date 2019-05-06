Former Modesto Christian football coach Mike Parsons reveals his next move – sort of

Modesto Christian football coach Mike Parsons speaks during the Ring of Honor ceremony at Modesto Christian High School in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. jwestberg@modbee.com

After Ryan Green shockingly stepped down as football coach at Modesto Christian on May 1, rumors began spreading that Mike Parsons, who Green took over for in January, might return as coach at the Salida school.

There already had been talk Parsons was the favorite to land the Pitman head coaching job in Turlock.

On Monday, Parsons, who still teaches math at MC, said he would like to return to the sidelines this upcoming season but not as a head coach.

And he’s not quite sure where.

“(A head coaching job) is not attractive to me right now,” Parsons said. “I would like to help a head coach be great.”

Parsons, who resigned as coach of the Crusaders on Jan. 9, said there are a lot of “layers” to being a head coach and he doesn’t want to do that just yet.

Factors behind his resignation were the 12-hour workdays and wanting to spend more time with his family.

He said he would maybe be a defensive line coach next year but it has to be the right fit.

“I still love coaching football,” he said.

He also said he still has a lot of love for the kids at Modesto Christian, which he led to a CIF State Championship in 2009.