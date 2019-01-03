Why Ripon Christian’s Trey Ozenbaugh decided to step down as head football coach

Trey Ozenbaugh said Thursday coaching has been a “huge part” of his family’s life the last 13 years.

He started coaching his son, Mark, now a freshman at Azusa Pacific University, when he was 6 years old. He’s been Ripon Christian’s head coach the last five years.

On Thursday, Ozenbaugh announced he was stepping down from the Knights’ program after compiling a 39-20 record and two straight section championship appearances.

“It was just time,” Ozenbaugh said. “My wife and I really both felt at peace that it was time for a new leadership.”

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

On the Friday before Christmas, Ozenbaugh met with Athletic Director Kevin Tameling to inform him of the decision.

Also in that meeting was Randy Fasani, the current offensive coordinator, who will become head coach for the second time. He led the program in 2013.

“I knew it was Randy’s desire to assume the position,” Ozenbaugh said, “I think the school is extremely fortunate to have that. They don’t have to look outside (for candidates) and they have a guy that has been in the fold. It’s a perfect fit.”

The Knights offense averaged over 38 points per game in 2018, Fasani’s first year back as offensive coordinator.

“Randy has been giving back to the athletic community for years now as a coach and role-model for elementary to high school athletes,” Tameling wrote in a press release on Thursday. “He is passionate about helping Ripon Christian student-athletes grow off the athletic field as well as on it. We look forward to Coach Fasani continuing to build the tradition of the Ripon Christian football program for years to come.”





Ozenbaugh said he wants to “focus more energy on the family,” including his three children.

What made Ripon Christian “unique,” Ozenbaugh said, is he would be able to step away from a practice for 10 minutes during the fall to go watch his daughter, junior Faith Ozenbaugh, play volleyball in the school’s gym.

Senior running back Michael Kamps, the Bee’s Small-School Athlete of the Year after rushing for 1,632 yards and 28 touchdowns, said Ozenbaugh was an “amazing leader.”

“He impacted his players beyond playing football and genuinely wanted us to grow as men,” Kamps said Thursday.

Ozenbaugh plans on attending Ripon Christian games next year, adding that “it will not be easy” during the summer missing practices and 7-on-7 events.

But with Fasani and the other coaches on staff, the team is in great shape, Ozenbaugh said.

“My coaches are my dear friends,” Ozenbaugh said. “They have been an amazing support for me.”

----=

Stanislaus District Coaches who have stepped down