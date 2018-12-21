Turlock High’s Fountain makes it official as he signs with Southern California school

Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain (center) gives a thumbs up while he signs his letter of intent with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif. Also pictured are Garret’s older brother Walt (left) and mother Karen. Joan Barnett Leejlee@modbee.com
Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain (center) gives a thumbs up while he signs his letter of intent with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif. Also pictured are Garret’s older brother Walt (left) and mother Karen. Joan Barnett Leejlee@modbee.com
There were plenty of smiles on Friday afternoon in Turlock where Garret Fountain made it official by signing a letter-of-intent to play football at San Diego State University. The Turlock High senior defensive lineman who starred for a Bulldogs team that won its Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff opener will fit nicely into the 3-3-5 defensive scheme run by the Aztecs, perennial powers in the Mountain West Conference. Family, friends and coaches joined Fountain for the signing at the Red Brick Bar & Grill on South Broadway.
Bringing in a linebacker down to join the defense.
Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain (center) gives a thumbs up while he signs his letter of intent with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif. Also pictured are Garret’s older brother Walt (left) and mother Karen.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
Friends and family are present as Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain signs his letter of intent with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
A banner for Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain is pictured at his letter of intent signing with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
Modesto-area athletes who have committed to four-year schools for the 2019-20 school year.
Comments