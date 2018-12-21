High School Football

Turlock High’s Fountain makes it official as he signs with Southern California school

By Julian A. Lopez

December 21, 2018 05:50 PM

Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain (center) gives a thumbs up while he signs his letter of intent with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif. Also pictured are Garret’s older brother Walt (left) and mother Karen.
Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain (center) gives a thumbs up while he signs his letter of intent with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif. Also pictured are Garret’s older brother Walt (left) and mother Karen. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain (center) gives a thumbs up while he signs his letter of intent with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif. Also pictured are Garret’s older brother Walt (left) and mother Karen. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

There were plenty of smiles on Friday afternoon in Turlock where Garret Fountain made it official by signing a letter-of-intent to play football at San Diego State University. The Turlock High senior defensive lineman who starred for a Bulldogs team that won its Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff opener will fit nicely into the 3-3-5 defensive scheme run by the Aztecs, perennial powers in the Mountain West Conference. Family, friends and coaches joined Fountain for the signing at the Red Brick Bar & Grill on South Broadway.

MOD_JBLFountainSigning1
Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain (center) gives a thumbs up while he signs his letter of intent with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif. Also pictured are Garret’s older brother Walt (left) and mother Karen.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

MOD_JBLFountainSigns2
Friends and family are present as Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain signs his letter of intent with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

MOD_JBLFountainSigns3
A banner for Turlock high school senior Garret Fountain is pictured at his letter of intent signing with San Diego State University on Friday December 21, 2018 at Red Brick Bar & Grill in Turlock, Calif.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

Modesto-area athletes who have committed to four-year schools for the 2019-20 school year.

Athlete SchoolSport College
RJ SoriaModestoBaseballUniversity of Hawaii Hilo
Justin HinesTurlockBaseballStanislaus State
Casey CarrTurlockBaseballStanislaus State
Ethan HurteTurlockBaseballNevada
Gerardo SoliaCentral ValleyBaseballStanislaus State
Aaron MurphyModesto ChristianBasketballUC Davis
Mavleen MannPitmanCross CountryUC Davis
Bryce PetersonDowneyFootballUC Davis
Va’atofu SauvaoModesto JCFootballColorado
Garret FountainTurlockFootballSan Diego State
Alison GallantEnochs SoccerSan Jose State
Izzy Shallou-EnesPitmanSoccerSan Jose State
Jocelyn LopezCentral ValleySoccerStanislaus State
Megan DrewTurlockSoccerStanislaus State
Phillip FuentesEnochsSoccerStanislaus State
Morgan LeonardEnochsSoftballStanislaus State
Kylie CoxGregoriSoftballLong Beach State
Maikyla NelsonGregoriSoftballColorado State
Alexis WebbOakdaleSoftballFresno State
Coby McCaigModestoTennisUniversity of Pacific
Emily Vander WeidePitmanVolleyballCal State San Marcos
Tori GallowayModestoVolleyballCal State Los Angeles
Ricky TorresOakdaleWrestlingCal Poly San Luis Obispo
Gabe MartinezOakdaleWrestlingCampbellsville

  Comments  