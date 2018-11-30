Denair’s Steffin Winston runs the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. VII final victory over Golden State at Liberty Ranch High School in Galt, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Denair won the game 43-21.
High School Football

And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

By Julian A. Lopez

November 30, 2018 11:24 AM

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 3 of the playoffs?

The fans voted more than 5,000 times.

The winner?

Screen Shot 2018-11-30 at 11.21.46 AM.png

Denair senior running back Steffin Winston had 18 carries for 99 yards and three touchdowns in the Coyotes’ 43-21 win over Golden Sierra in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII championship on Saturday. He also had two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

