And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 3 of the playoffs?
The fans voted more than 5,000 times.
The winner?
Denair senior running back Steffin Winston had 18 carries for 99 yards and three touchdowns in the Coyotes’ 43-21 win over Golden Sierra in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII championship on Saturday. He also had two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
