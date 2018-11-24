Roundup: Ripon Christian beats Modesto Christian, Oakdale falls

Ripon Christian head coach Trey Ozenbaugh called Friday’s 25-13 win over top-seeded Modesto Christian (10-2) in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs a “signature win that our program has been chasing.”
The Knights (12-0) will face Hilmar (10-2) in the title game next Saturday.
“The guys aren’t done for sure,” Ozenbaugh said. “We have a sour taste in our mouth from last year (lost in Div. VII title game) and they (players) want to hang that blue banner up.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Knights senior quarterback Cade Alger had three touchdown passes in the second to three different receivers. Alger had a lot of time in the pocket all night and Ozenbaugh said the credit goes to his offensive line coach Bill Kamps. Modesto Christian senior running back Isaac Schinmann had a touchdown run in the second.
Knights senior running back Michael Kamps had a 56-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to increase the lead to 18.
“Our big challenge was mentally getting our kids ready (for Friday’s game),” Ozenbaugh said. “This team doesn’t get too high or too low.”
Rio Linda 31, Oakdale 28 : The Mustangs (9-4) tried to score a touchdown on the final play of the game instead of opting for a field goal and were stopped at the one-yard line in the Div. IV semifinals. Sophomore running back Zeke Saffar and senior running back Max Moore each had two rushing touchdowns for Oakdale.
Colfax 51, Sonora 7: The Wildcats (7-5) scored in the first quarter but struggled offensively for the rest of the night against the top-seeded Falcons (12-0) in the Div. V semifinals.
Bear River 27, Ripon 14: For the second straight year, the Indians (10-2) lost to the Bruins (11-1) in the Div. V semifinals. Senior Justin Hansen had a 88-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown for Ripon. Bear River led 27-0 at halftime. Bear River senior quarterback Calder Kunde had three touchdowns.
