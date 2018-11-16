Modesto Christian’s Xavier Carlton makes a catch during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoff game with Argonaut in Modesto, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Modesto Christian’s Xavier Carlton makes a catch during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoff game with Argonaut in Modesto, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
High School Football

And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

November 16, 2018 01:40 PM

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 2 of the playoffs?

The fans voted more than 41,000 times.

The winner?

Week2Playoffspoll.png

Modesto Christian junior tight end/defensive end Xavier Carlton had three receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown as well as six tackles, three tackles for a loss, and one sack in the Crusaders’ 28-7 win over Argonaut last week.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

  Comments  