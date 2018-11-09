Central Catholic has easy time with Elk Grove, awaits undefeated Inderkum

It’s been since mid-September that the Central Catholic High School football team has been challenged.
You’d have to go back to a Week 5 matchup against Manteca since the Raiders have had to break a sweat in the second half.
It was more of the same Friday night, when Central rolled to a 49-0 halftime lead en route to a 49-7 victory over Elk Grove in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
Coach Roger Canepa feels that run may be over come Friday, when the Raiders (10-1) host Inderkum (11-0) — a 69-29 winner over Downey — in the semifinals at David Patton Field.
“They’re undefeated and we have one loss,” Canepa said. “Something has to give.”
In what’s becoming a good habit, and what’s helped Central win nine straight games, are all the options on offense emerging beside a defense that’s allowed 67 points — largely in junk time — since that 35-28 defeat of Manteca two months ago.
On Friday, Minaya Olivo had two touchdown runs (50 yards and 3 yards), D’Angelo Bellamy scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards, Sithri Price hauled in a 49-yard TD pass from Dalton Durossette and Dawaiin McNeely scored on a 25-yard run.
“We got four or five ways to score now,” Canepa said. “That keeps them fresh on defense.”
Canepa, whose team is coming off its second bye week since Oct. 12, said he feels his team is more than prepared to go four quarters, which will likely occur against Inderkum, the No. 3 seed.
“We can play four quarters,” Canepa said. “We found that out against De La Salle, Manteca ... we’re OK.”
He’s also OK with the mindset of his team.
“We won the VOL and enjoyed that for a night,” he said. “We got a bye for the playoffs and enjoyed that. Now we got a win and we’re in the semis.
“It’s one game at a time. We’re focused.”
