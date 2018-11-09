And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 1 of the playoffs?
The fans voted more than 13,000 times.
The winner?
Patterson sophomore running back Jordan Imada had 24 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 48-21 win over Rosemont last week.
