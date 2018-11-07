High School Football

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Leaders

November 07, 2018 04:35 PM

Passing

Last Name

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Rodriguez

Davis

226

360

3,518

37

5

Bettencourt

Orestimba

178

275

2,957

34

13

Vivo

Waterford

87

175

1,869

21

10

McCleery

Patterson

118

241

1,772

11

17

Ward

Manteca

120

211

1,759

22

9

Kosakiewicz

Turlock

89

144

1,736

14

6

Gouker

Downey

130

182

1,684

22

6

Garcia

Merced

88

157

1,653

20

4

Fair

Pitman

77

121

1,539

13

2

Morris

Hughson

96

215

1,480

8

9

Melendez

Gregori

75

132

1,427

11

5

Hernandez

Central Valley

112

210

1,393

12

11

Ordunez

Pacheco

90

141

1,365

13

4

Tate

Los Banos

95

165

1,354

15

6

Kraft

Bret Harte

123

218

1,350

13

7

Sauser

Modesto Chr.

78

120

1,317

14

2

Deleon

Awater

81

136

1,306

16

8

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

49

76

1,165

16

2

Alger

Ripon Chr.

73

106

1,050

16

2

Ruiz

Buhach Colony

78

125

1,026

10

4

Rushing

Last Name

School

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

191

2,066

25

Garcia

Le Grand

264

1,725

7

Garbez

Gustine

208

1,500

7

Phillips

Golden Valley

229

1,391

10

Russell

Manteca

164

1,296

18

Kamps

Ripon Chr.

141

1,275

23

Jackson

Atwater

132

1,255

12

Moran

Pacheco

146

1,252

17

Incaprera

Los Banos

170

1,241

17

Saffar

Oakdale

105

1,199

11

Sharp

Hilmar

100

1,173

17

Partida

Pitman

178

1,167

13

Imada

Patterson

174

1,086

14

Vivo

Waterford

123

1,083

14

Flores

Argonaut

136

1,082

22

Moore

Oakdale

171

1,042

19

Stanley, K.

Sierra

129

1,037

10

Thompson

Merced

137

1,008

16

Boyce, D.

Stone Ridge Chr.

104

1,006

13

Sulusi

Amador

122

999

9

Receiving

Last Name

School

Catches

Yards

Vargas

Orestimba

87

1,458

Grover

Downey

68

1,054

Sherrod

Davis

67

1,015

Peterson

Downey

60

740

Smith

Davis

56

1,085

Cedano

Manteca

55

783

Harris

El Capitan

47

690

Kirk

Bret Harte

46

347

Ramos

Los Banos

46

791

Arrieta

Davis

44

603

Diaz

Davis

43

493

Stewart

Merced

43

843

Knight

Atwater

41

782

Dejesus

Manteca

41

801

Fuller

Orestimba

40

413

Ramirez

Waterford

40

882

Sherwood

Turlock

39

720

Contreras

Hughson

38

663

Ekizian

Buhach Colony

33

441

Shelly

Los Banos

33

440

Interceptions

Last Name

School

Interceptions

TDs

Graves

Modesto

6

0

Price

Cen. Catholic

5

1

Ramirez

Waterford

5

0

Jones

Davis

5

0

Vasquez

Pitman

5

0

Townsel

Golden Valley

4

0

Montiel

Pacheco

4

1

Dickson, III.

Buhach Colony

4

1

Green

Argonaut

4

0

Vivo

Waterford

4

1

Christensen

Escalon

4

0

Ingram

Modesto

4

0

Vargas

Orestimba

4

0

Stout

Waterford

4

0

Williams

Modesto Chr.

4

0

Alvarez

Patterson

4

1

Eckhart

Argonaut

4

0

Godbolt

Patterson

4

1

Garza

Pitman

4

0

Searcy

Manteca

4

0

Sacks

Last Name

School

Sacks

Sober

Argonaut

14

Flores, I

Los Banos

13

Van Vuren

Ripon Chr.

11

Walden

Escalon

11

Bradford

Oakdale

10.5

Van Vliet, D.

Ripon Chr.

9

Bell

Orestimba

8.5

Davis

Orestimba

8.5

Costales

Downey

8

Wiebe

Ripon

7.5

Guerrero

Gustine

7

Reel

Buhach Colony

7

Azevedo

Pitman

7

Steele

Ripon Chr.

6.5

Genilla

Manteca

6.5

Etcheverry

Waterford

6

Pena

El Capitan

6

Gilbert

Escalon

6

Tyler

Pitman

6

