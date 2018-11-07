Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Leaders

Passing
Last Name
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Rodriguez
Davis
226
360
3,518
37
5
Bettencourt
Orestimba
178
275
2,957
34
13
Vivo
Waterford
87
175
1,869
21
10
McCleery
Patterson
118
241
1,772
11
17
Ward
Manteca
120
211
1,759
22
9
Kosakiewicz
Turlock
89
144
1,736
14
6
Gouker
Downey
130
182
1,684
22
6
Garcia
Merced
88
157
1,653
20
4
Fair
Pitman
77
121
1,539
13
2
Morris
Hughson
96
215
1,480
8
9
Melendez
Gregori
75
132
1,427
11
5
Hernandez
Central Valley
112
210
1,393
12
11
Ordunez
Pacheco
90
141
1,365
13
4
Tate
Los Banos
95
165
1,354
15
6
Kraft
Bret Harte
123
218
1,350
13
7
Sauser
Modesto Chr.
78
120
1,317
14
2
Deleon
Awater
81
136
1,306
16
8
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
49
76
1,165
16
2
Alger
Ripon Chr.
73
106
1,050
16
2
Ruiz
Buhach Colony
78
125
1,026
10
4
Rushing
Last Name
School
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
191
2,066
25
Garcia
Le Grand
264
1,725
7
Garbez
Gustine
208
1,500
7
Phillips
Golden Valley
229
1,391
10
Russell
Manteca
164
1,296
18
Kamps
Ripon Chr.
141
1,275
23
Jackson
Atwater
132
1,255
12
Moran
Pacheco
146
1,252
17
Incaprera
Los Banos
170
1,241
17
Saffar
Oakdale
105
1,199
11
Sharp
Hilmar
100
1,173
17
Partida
Pitman
178
1,167
13
Imada
Patterson
174
1,086
14
Vivo
Waterford
123
1,083
14
Flores
Argonaut
136
1,082
22
Moore
Oakdale
171
1,042
19
Stanley, K.
Sierra
129
1,037
10
Thompson
Merced
137
1,008
16
Boyce, D.
Stone Ridge Chr.
104
1,006
13
Sulusi
Amador
122
999
9
Receiving
Last Name
School
Catches
Yards
Vargas
Orestimba
87
1,458
Grover
Downey
68
1,054
Sherrod
Davis
67
1,015
Peterson
Downey
60
740
Smith
Davis
56
1,085
Cedano
Manteca
55
783
Harris
El Capitan
47
690
Kirk
Bret Harte
46
347
Ramos
Los Banos
46
791
Arrieta
Davis
44
603
Diaz
Davis
43
493
Stewart
Merced
43
843
Knight
Atwater
41
782
Dejesus
Manteca
41
801
Fuller
Orestimba
40
413
Ramirez
Waterford
40
882
Sherwood
Turlock
39
720
Contreras
Hughson
38
663
Ekizian
Buhach Colony
33
441
Shelly
Los Banos
33
440
Interceptions
Last Name
School
Interceptions
TDs
Graves
Modesto
6
0
Price
Cen. Catholic
5
1
Ramirez
Waterford
5
0
Jones
Davis
5
0
Vasquez
Pitman
5
0
Townsel
Golden Valley
4
0
Montiel
Pacheco
4
1
Dickson, III.
Buhach Colony
4
1
Green
Argonaut
4
0
Vivo
Waterford
4
1
Christensen
Escalon
4
0
Ingram
Modesto
4
0
Vargas
Orestimba
4
0
Stout
Waterford
4
0
Williams
Modesto Chr.
4
0
Alvarez
Patterson
4
1
Eckhart
Argonaut
4
0
Godbolt
Patterson
4
1
Garza
Pitman
4
0
Searcy
Manteca
4
0
Sacks
Last Name
School
Sacks
Sober
Argonaut
14
Flores, I
Los Banos
13
Van Vuren
Ripon Chr.
11
Walden
Escalon
11
Bradford
Oakdale
10.5
Van Vliet, D.
Ripon Chr.
9
Bell
Orestimba
8.5
Davis
Orestimba
8.5
Costales
Downey
8
Wiebe
Ripon
7.5
Guerrero
Gustine
7
Reel
Buhach Colony
7
Azevedo
Pitman
7
Steele
Ripon Chr.
6.5
Genilla
Manteca
6.5
Etcheverry
Waterford
6
Pena
El Capitan
6
Gilbert
Escalon
6
Tyler
Pitman
6
Comments