Football Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 11

Passers
Last Name
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Rodriguez
Davis
226
360
3,518
37
5
Bettencourt
Orestimba
153
237
2,517
30
11
Kosakiewicz
Turlock
89
144
1,736
14
6
McCleery
Patterson
113
231
1,726
11
17
Ward
Manteca
115
203
1,697
22
9
Vivo
Waterford
76
152
1,662
17
7
Garcia
Merced
88
157
1,653
20
4
Melendez
Gregori
75
132
1,427
11
5
Morris
Hughson
89
201
1,421
8
9
Hernandez
Central Valley
112
210
1,393
12
11
Fair
Pitman
68
110
1,385
12
2
Kraft
Bret Harte
123
218
1,350
13
7
Sauser
Modesto Chr.
78
120
1,317
14
2
Deleon
Awater
81
136
1,306
16
8
Ordunez
Pacheco
81
126
1,233
12
3
Gouker
Downey
99
137
1,211
14
5
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
49
76
1,165
16
2
Tate
Los Banos
84
141
1,131
13
4
Alger
Ripon Chr.
73
106
1,050
16
2
Daggett
Ripon
66
99
1,022
12
2
Rushers
Last Name
School
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
191
2,066
25
Garcia
Le Grand
264
1,725
7
Phillips
Golden Valley
229
1,391
10
Garbez
Gustine
184
1,333
6
Kamps
Ripon Chr.
141
1,275
23
Jackson
Atwater
132
1,255
12
Saffar
Oakdale
102
1,176
9
Sharp
Hilmar
100
1,173
17
Moran
Pacheco
126
1,142
14
Incaprera
Los Banos
156
1,105
15
Partida
Pitman
163
1,100
11
Russell
Manteca
143
1,069
15
Stanley, K.
Sierra
129
1,037
10
Thompson
Merced
137
1,008
16
Boyce, D.
Stone Ridge Chr.
104
1,006
13
Moore
Oakdale
161
965
16
Flores
Argonaut
121
962
20
Sulusi
Amador
96
908
9
Miguel
Bret Harte
125
870
7
Jacklich
Cen. Catholic
92
868
14
Receivers
Last Name
School
Catches
Yards
TDs
Vargas
Orestimba
71
1,177
17
Sherrod
Davis
67
1,015
12
Smith
Davis
56
1,085
17
Grover
Downey
55
824
9
Cedano
Manteca
54
776
10
Peterson
Downey
51
596
5
Harris
El Capitan
47
690
9
Kirk
Bret Harte
46
347
2
Arrieta
Davis
44
603
2
Diaz
Davis
43
493
5
Stewart
Merced
43
843
14
Ramos
Los Banos
42
676
8
Knight
Atwater
41
782
11
Dejesus
Manteca
37
746
14
Sherwood
Turlock
37
696
8
Fuller
Orestimba
35
348
3
Ramirez
Waterford
35
825
10
Shelly
Los Banos
32
433
3
Lucas
Beyer
31
262
1
Dominguez
Orestimba
31
796
8
Sacks
Last Name
School
Sacks
Sober
Argonaut
12
Flores, I
Los Banos
12
Van Vuren
Ripon Chr.
11
Walden
Escalon
11
Van Vliet, D.
Ripon Chr.
9
Bradford
Oakdale
9
Bell
Orestimba
8.5
Wiebe
Ripon
7.5
Davis
Orestimba
7.5
Guerrero
Gustine
7
Reel
Buhach Colony
7
Azevedo
Pitman
7
Steele
Ripon Chr.
6.5
Costales
Downey
6
Pena
El Capitan
6
Gilbert
Escalon
6
Tyler
Pitman
6
Interceptions
Last Name
School
Interceptions
Price
Cen. Catholic
5
Jones
Davis
5
Vasquez
Pitman
5
Townsel
Golden Valley
4
Montiel
Pacheco
4
Green
Argonaut
4
Christensen
Escalon
4
Ramirez
Waterford
4
Eckhart
Argonaut
4
Williams
Modesto Chr.
4
Alvarez
Patterson
4
Godbolt
Patterson
4
Garza
Pitman
4
Comments