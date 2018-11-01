High School Football

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 11

November 01, 2018 04:24 PM

Passers

Last Name

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Rodriguez

Davis

226

360

3,518

37

5

Bettencourt

Orestimba

153

237

2,517

30

11

Kosakiewicz

Turlock

89

144

1,736

14

6

McCleery

Patterson

113

231

1,726

11

17

Ward

Manteca

115

203

1,697

22

9

Vivo

Waterford

76

152

1,662

17

7

Garcia

Merced

88

157

1,653

20

4

Melendez

Gregori

75

132

1,427

11

5

Morris

Hughson

89

201

1,421

8

9

Hernandez

Central Valley

112

210

1,393

12

11

Fair

Pitman

68

110

1,385

12

2

Kraft

Bret Harte

123

218

1,350

13

7

Sauser

Modesto Chr.

78

120

1,317

14

2

Deleon

Awater

81

136

1,306

16

8

Ordunez

Pacheco

81

126

1,233

12

3

Gouker

Downey

99

137

1,211

14

5

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

49

76

1,165

16

2

Tate

Los Banos

84

141

1,131

13

4

Alger

Ripon Chr.

73

106

1,050

16

2

Daggett

Ripon

66

99

1,022

12

2

Rushers

Last Name

School

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

191

2,066

25

Garcia

Le Grand

264

1,725

7

Phillips

Golden Valley

229

1,391

10

Garbez

Gustine

184

1,333

6

Kamps

Ripon Chr.

141

1,275

23

Jackson

Atwater

132

1,255

12

Saffar

Oakdale

102

1,176

9

Sharp

Hilmar

100

1,173

17

Moran

Pacheco

126

1,142

14

Incaprera

Los Banos

156

1,105

15

Partida

Pitman

163

1,100

11

Russell

Manteca

143

1,069

15

Stanley, K.

Sierra

129

1,037

10

Thompson

Merced

137

1,008

16

Boyce, D.

Stone Ridge Chr.

104

1,006

13

Moore

Oakdale

161

965

16

Flores

Argonaut

121

962

20

Sulusi

Amador

96

908

9

Miguel

Bret Harte

125

870

7

Jacklich

Cen. Catholic

92

868

14

Receivers

Last Name

School

Catches

Yards

TDs

Vargas

Orestimba

71

1,177

17

Sherrod

Davis

67

1,015

12

Smith

Davis

56

1,085

17

Grover

Downey

55

824

9

Cedano

Manteca

54

776

10

Peterson

Downey

51

596

5

Harris

El Capitan

47

690

9

Kirk

Bret Harte

46

347

2

Arrieta

Davis

44

603

2

Diaz

Davis

43

493

5

Stewart

Merced

43

843

14

Ramos

Los Banos

42

676

8

Knight

Atwater

41

782

11

Dejesus

Manteca

37

746

14

Sherwood

Turlock

37

696

8

Fuller

Orestimba

35

348

3

Ramirez

Waterford

35

825

10

Shelly

Los Banos

32

433

3

Lucas

Beyer

31

262

1

Dominguez

Orestimba

31

796

8

Sacks

Last Name

School

Sacks

Sober

Argonaut

12

Flores, I

Los Banos

12

Van Vuren

Ripon Chr.

11

Walden

Escalon

11

Van Vliet, D.

Ripon Chr.

9

Bradford

Oakdale

9

Bell

Orestimba

8.5

Wiebe

Ripon

7.5

Davis

Orestimba

7.5

Guerrero

Gustine

7

Reel

Buhach Colony

7

Azevedo

Pitman

7

Steele

Ripon Chr.

6.5

Costales

Downey

6

Pena

El Capitan

6

Gilbert

Escalon

6

Tyler

Pitman

6

Interceptions

Last Name

School

Interceptions

Price

Cen. Catholic

5

Jones

Davis

5

Vasquez

Pitman

5

Townsel

Golden Valley

4

Montiel

Pacheco

4

Green

Argonaut

4

Christensen

Escalon

4

Ramirez

Waterford

4

Eckhart

Argonaut

4

Williams

Modesto Chr.

4

Alvarez

Patterson

4

Godbolt

Patterson

4

Garza

Pitman

4

