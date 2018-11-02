And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 11?
The fans voted more than 700 times.
The winner?
Turlock senior wide receiver Cameran Sherwood had four receptions for 131 yards and 2 TD’s in the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Pitman last week.
