Turlock’s Cameran Sherwood (35) gestures to teammate Dalton Linn after scoring a 68-yard reception during the Central California Athletic League game with Pitman at Turlock High School in Turlock, Ca., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Turlock’s Cameran Sherwood (35) gestures to teammate Dalton Linn after scoring a 68-yard reception during the Central California Athletic League game with Pitman at Turlock High School in Turlock, Ca., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Turlock’s Cameran Sherwood (35) gestures to teammate Dalton Linn after scoring a 68-yard reception during the Central California Athletic League game with Pitman at Turlock High School in Turlock, Ca., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

High School Football

And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

November 02, 2018 11:55 AM

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 11?

The fans voted more than 700 times.

The winner?

Screen Shot 2018-11-02 at 11.51.42 AM.png

Turlock senior wide receiver Cameran Sherwood had four receptions for 131 yards and 2 TD’s in the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Pitman last week.

Check back Monday to see our nominees from the first week of the playoffs. You can vote for them all week.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

Support local journalism

A subscription to The Modesto Bee is the ticket to the best of local sports coverage in the Stanislaus District.

Your support makes our reporting possible. Subscribe today and help local journalism thrive. #ReadLocal.

  Comments  