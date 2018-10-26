Pitman receiver Payton Bass runs a jet sweep during a game between Pitman and Summerville High School at Turlock High School in Turlock CA on September 14, 2018.
Pitman receiver Payton Bass runs a jet sweep during a game between Pitman and Summerville High School at Turlock High School in Turlock CA on September 14, 2018. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com
Pitman receiver Payton Bass runs a jet sweep during a game between Pitman and Summerville High School at Turlock High School in Turlock CA on September 14, 2018. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

High School Football

And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

October 26, 2018 12:06 PM

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 10?

The fans voted more than 17,000 times.

The winner?

Screen Shot 2018-10-26 at 12.04.20 PM.png

Pitman senior running back Payton Bass had 231 total yards and a touchdown in the Pride’s 37-33 win over Downey last week.

Check back Monday to see our Week 11 nominees. You can vote for them all week.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

Support local journalism

A subscription to The Modesto Bee is the ticket to the best of local sports coverage in the Stanislaus District.

Your support makes our reporting possible. Subscribe today and help local journalism thrive. #ReadLocal.

  Comments  