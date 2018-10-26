And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 10?
The fans voted more than 17,000 times.
The winner?
Pitman senior running back Payton Bass had 231 total yards and a touchdown in the Pride’s 37-33 win over Downey last week.
