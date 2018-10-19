And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 9?
The fans voted more than 41,000 times.
The winner?
Escalon junior running back Colton Panero had six carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 38-7 win over Ripon last week. He also had eight tackles.
Check back Monday to see our Week 10 nominees. You can vote for them all week.
Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!
Comments