Ex-Modesto-area players prominent in Southern Utah, Fresno, UC Davis wins

CEDAR CITY, Utah – In a game featuring former Modesto-area football stars, former Beyer High and Modesto Junior College standout Jay Green Jr. ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and Southern Utah won its first game of the season with a 48-27 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday night.
The Thunderbirds (1-6, 1-2 Big Sky) also were aided by quarterback and former Downey High star Aaron Zwahlen, while Sac State (2-4, 0-3) was guided by quarterback Wyatt Clapper, who prepped at Pitman High in Turlock and at MJC.
Green had a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter that extended Southern Utah’s lead to 34-24 and capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard TD run. He had 20 carries and also caught two passes for 51 yards, including a 45-yarder.
Zwahlen completed 22 of 31 passes for 153 yards.
Clapper, meanwhile, hit on 15 of 33 passes for 246 yards and a 41-yard TD strike to Pierre Williams.
Sacramento State defensive back Daron Bland of Central Catholic had four tackles and kicker Devon Medeiros of Hilmar was 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points for the Hornets.
Fresno State 27, Wyoming 3: Marcus McMaryion threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to help the host Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) Mountain West Conference beat the Cowboys (2-5, 0-3).
Former Central Catholic star Jared Rice caught seven passes for 94 yards, including a 35-yarder for a touchdown that put Fresno State up 6-0 in the first quarter.
Wyoming was limited to 221 total yards and its lowest scoring output of the season.
The Bulldogs play at New Mexico Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Davis 44, Idaho State 37: Jake Maier threw for 382 yards and a career-high five touchdowns and former Merced High star Ulonzo Gilliam scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in overtime to lead the host Aggies (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) to a comeback win against the Bengals (4-2, 3-1).
After Gilliam’s overtime touchdown, the UC Davis defense held to secure the victory.
Gilliam scored on a 7-yard shovel pass in the fourth quarter to help bring the Aggies to within 37-29 with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.
He had 20 carries for 99 yards rushing and caught six passes for 38 yards.
USC 31, No. 19 Colorado 10: Michael Pittman Jr. caught two of J.T. Daniels’ three touchdown passes, and the Trojans’ defense dominated in victory over the visiting Buffaloes (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12). USC is 4-2, 3-1. Former Turlock High and Modesto Junior College defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, now with Colorado, had five tackles and a sack.
Army 52, San Jose State 3: Kelvin Hopkins Jr. ran for 99 yards and a season-high three touchdowns and threw for a fourth, and the Knights (4-2) routed the host Spartans (0-6).
