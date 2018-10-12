And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 7?
The fans voted more than 4,000 times.
The winner?
Big Valley Christian junior linebacker Blade House had 14 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble in the Lions’ 16-0 win over Millennium.
Check back Monday to see our Week 9 nominees. You can vote for them all week.
Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!
Comments