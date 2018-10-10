Football Statistics: Stanislaus District leaders through Week 8

Passers
Last Name
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Rodriguez
Davis
154
266
2,374
24
4
Bettencourt
Orestimba
119
181
1,825
18
9
McCleery
Patterson
100
187
1,520
9
13
Garcia
Merced
62
105
1,280
14
2
Ward
Manteca
90
157
1,215
15
8
Vivo
Waterford
54
105
1,198
13
2
Kosakiewicz
Turlock
68
108
1,178
9
4
Hernandez
Central Valley
93
166
1,139
10
9
Sauser
Modesto Chr.
61
96
1,113
13
1
Fair
Pitman
52
73
1,100
11
1
Morris
Hughson
66
136
1,063
7
5
Deleon
Awater
68
117
1,062
14
7
Green
Downey
65
105
1,021
11
5
Ordunez
Pacheco
57
86
987
11
2
Kraft
Bret Harte
75
137
848
10
5
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
39
60
795
12
1
Gouker
Downey
57
86
755
9
4
Tate
Los Banos
53
94
690
9
2
Moradzedeh
Stone Ridge Chr.
34
73
671
8
7
Warren
Merced
44
58
668
10
0
Rushers
Last Name
School
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
137
1,393
16
Garcia
Le Grand
171
1,268
6
Jackson
Atwater
100
1,073
12
Saffar
Oakdale
80
941
8
Garbez
Gustine
131
924
6
Sharp
Hilmar
71
924
13
Stanley, K.
Sierra
101
899
8
Kamps
Ripon Chr.
95
887
15
Partida
Pitman
106
863
8
Boyce, D.
Stone Ridge Chr.
77
779
9
Moore
Oakdale
127
772
12
Miguel
Bret Harte
87
752
7
Eugene
Modesto
70
728
11
Russell
Manteca
96
725
9
Moran
Pacheco
80
691
9
McNeely
Cen. Catholic
73
652
7
Hernandez, J.
Modesto Chr.
89
644
8
Garcia, Jr.
Pacheco
81
635
7
Sulusi
Amador
61
634
6
Thompson
Merced
93
626
12
Receivers
Last Name
School
Catches
Yards
TDs
Vargas
Orestimba
56
780
10
Sherrod
Davis
46
674
8
Grover
Downey
42
677
8
Cedano
Manteca
40
566
7
Ramos
Los Banos
38
573
7
Arrieta
Davis
35
423
2
Knight
Atwater
34
613
8
Peterson
Downey
33
392
2
Smith
Davis
30
681
11
Stewart
Merced
30
682
9
Fuller
Orestimba
30
309
1
Sherwood
Turlock
30
516
6
Martinez-Stucchi
Central Valley
28
458
3
Kirk
Bret Harte
27
191
1
Alvarez
Patterson
25
409
0
Ramirez
Waterford
25
620
9
Dominguez
Orestimba
24
643
6
Harris
El Capitan
23
390
5
Contreras
Hughson
23
375
2
Dejesus
Manteca
23
444
5
Interceptions: Jones, Davis, 5; Montiel, Pacheco, 4; Williams, Modesto Christian, 4; Fuller, Orestimba, 4; Alvarez, Patterson, 4; Garza, Pitman, 4; Price, Central Catholic, 3; Dickson III, Buhach Colony 3; Vivo, Waterford, 3; Ramirez, Waterford, 3; Perez, Le Grand, 3; Warren, Merced, 3; Vasquez, Pitman, 3.
Sacks: Van Vuren, Ripon Christian, 9.5; Bradford, oakdale, 8.5; Davis, Orestimba, 7.5; Bell, Orestimba, 7.5; Wiebe, Ripon, 7.5; Guerrero, Gustine, 7; Flores, Los Banos, 7; Steel, Ripon Christian, 6.5; Van Vliet, Ripon Christian, 65.; Costales, Downey, 6; Walden, Escalon, 6.
