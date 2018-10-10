High School Football

Football Statistics: Stanislaus District leaders through Week 8

October 10, 2018 11:05 AM

Passers

Last Name

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Rodriguez

Davis

154

266

2,374

24

4

Bettencourt

Orestimba

119

181

1,825

18

9

McCleery

Patterson

100

187

1,520

9

13

Garcia

Merced

62

105

1,280

14

2

Ward

Manteca

90

157

1,215

15

8

Vivo

Waterford

54

105

1,198

13

2

Kosakiewicz

Turlock

68

108

1,178

9

4

Hernandez

Central Valley

93

166

1,139

10

9

Sauser

Modesto Chr.

61

96

1,113

13

1

Fair

Pitman

52

73

1,100

11

1

Morris

Hughson

66

136

1,063

7

5

Deleon

Awater

68

117

1,062

14

7

Green

Downey

65

105

1,021

11

5

Ordunez

Pacheco

57

86

987

11

2

Kraft

Bret Harte

75

137

848

10

5

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

39

60

795

12

1

Gouker

Downey

57

86

755

9

4

Tate

Los Banos

53

94

690

9

2

Moradzedeh

Stone Ridge Chr.

34

73

671

8

7

Warren

Merced

44

58

668

10

0

Rushers

Last Name

School

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

137

1,393

16

Garcia

Le Grand

171

1,268

6

Jackson

Atwater

100

1,073

12

Saffar

Oakdale

80

941

8

Garbez

Gustine

131

924

6

Sharp

Hilmar

71

924

13

Stanley, K.

Sierra

101

899

8

Kamps

Ripon Chr.

95

887

15

Partida

Pitman

106

863

8

Boyce, D.

Stone Ridge Chr.

77

779

9

Moore

Oakdale

127

772

12

Miguel

Bret Harte

87

752

7

Eugene

Modesto

70

728

11

Russell

Manteca

96

725

9

Moran

Pacheco

80

691

9

McNeely

Cen. Catholic

73

652

7

Hernandez, J.

Modesto Chr.

89

644

8

Garcia, Jr.

Pacheco

81

635

7

Sulusi

Amador

61

634

6

Thompson

Merced

93

626

12

Receivers

Last Name

School

Catches

Yards

TDs

Vargas

Orestimba

56

780

10

Sherrod

Davis

46

674

8

Grover

Downey

42

677

8

Cedano

Manteca

40

566

7

Ramos

Los Banos

38

573

7

Arrieta

Davis

35

423

2

Knight

Atwater

34

613

8

Peterson

Downey

33

392

2

Smith

Davis

30

681

11

Stewart

Merced

30

682

9

Fuller

Orestimba

30

309

1

Sherwood

Turlock

30

516

6

Martinez-Stucchi

Central Valley

28

458

3

Kirk

Bret Harte

27

191

1

Alvarez

Patterson

25

409

0

Ramirez

Waterford

25

620

9

Dominguez

Orestimba

24

643

6

Harris

El Capitan

23

390

5

Contreras

Hughson

23

375

2

Dejesus

Manteca

23

444

5

Interceptions: Jones, Davis, 5; Montiel, Pacheco, 4; Williams, Modesto Christian, 4; Fuller, Orestimba, 4; Alvarez, Patterson, 4; Garza, Pitman, 4; Price, Central Catholic, 3; Dickson III, Buhach Colony 3; Vivo, Waterford, 3; Ramirez, Waterford, 3; Perez, Le Grand, 3; Warren, Merced, 3; Vasquez, Pitman, 3.

Sacks: Van Vuren, Ripon Christian, 9.5; Bradford, oakdale, 8.5; Davis, Orestimba, 7.5; Bell, Orestimba, 7.5; Wiebe, Ripon, 7.5; Guerrero, Gustine, 7; Flores, Los Banos, 7; Steel, Ripon Christian, 6.5; Van Vliet, Ripon Christian, 65.; Costales, Downey, 6; Walden, Escalon, 6.

