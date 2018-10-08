Prep Notebook: Modesto Christian decides on whether to appeal Carlton suspension

Modesto Christian is going to be without junior defensive end Xavier Carlton for Friday’s game against Hilmar after Crusaders head coach Mike Parsons said the school will not appeal the suspension.

“Xavier deserves better than this,” Parsons said at the Modesto Quarterback Club Meeting on Monday. “It’s tough to swallow.”

Carlton was ejected from the first quarter during the Crusaders’ 47-7 win over Livingston last week.

On Saturday, Parsons said the school planned to appeal the suspension to the Trans-Valley League but after talking with coaches and Carlton, the decision was changed.

Carlton, who has scholarship offers from Notre Dame and USC, among others, leads the team with 3.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries and will be a tough loss for the Modesto Christian defense.

The Crusaders are 8-0 and 4-0 in the TVL. Hilmar is 6-1, 2-1.

Senior Wisdom Crosby, who “has been chomping at the bit to play d-line,” will start in replace of Carlton, Parsons said.

Crosby has 23 tackles and five tackles for a loss while playing in situational packages this year.

Big Valley Christian shuts down running back in win

The Big Valley Christian defense held Millennium senior running back Isaiah Woods to 101 yards on 23 carries in the Lions’ 16-0 win on Saturday.

Woods entered Saturday’s contest sixth in the state in rushing yards with 1,242 yards but fell to ninth after his second lowest rushing total of the season.

“It was another great effort by our defense and we were gang tackling,” Lions coach Brian Berkefeld said. “The only negative was we gave up our first 100-yard rusher of the season.”

Lions junior running back Javyn Drobnick had 15 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half and is now seventh in the state with 1,393 yards.

Drobnick sat out the first half with a “discipline issue” Berkefeld said.

“He made a mistake and he owned up to it,” Berkefeld said. “He was on the sidelines cheering on his teammates and was ready to go in the second half.”

Monday was Berkefeld and Big Valley Christian’s turn to bring athletes to the quarterback club meeting. The five athletes in attendance were: senior offensive lineman Caleb Bower, senior wide receiver and kicker Timothy Doyle, senior wide receiver Daniel Jones, junior linebacker Caleb Van Donselaar, and senior offensive and defensive lineman Carson Whitney.

Van Donselaar and Whitney are the team captains.

QB Club changing date

Next Monday is a Staff Work Day and a Non-Attendance Day for Modesto City Schools so the Modesto Quarterback Club will be next Tuesday at noon.

Notes ...

With Lathrop trying to slow down Davis’s passing attack last Friday, Spartans head coach Tim Garcia ran the ball more in their 55-28 win, much to the delight of senior running back Francisco Mercado.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Coach can I get the ball,’” Garcia said. “He is normally back there doing a lot of pass protection.”

Mercado ran for 243 yards and five touchdowns.

Central Catholic will be bringing athletes to next week’s meeting.

