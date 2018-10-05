And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 7?
The fans voted more than 19,000 times.
The winner?
Davis senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez threw for a school-record 473 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans’ 61-40 loss to Pacheco last week.
Check back Monday to see our Week 8 nominees. You can vote for them all week.
