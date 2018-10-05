Davis High quarterback Xavier Rodriguez (16) looks to throw a pass, during the Modesto High homecoming football game against Davis High, at Gregori's Don Lanphear Stadium, Friday, September 29, 2017 in Salida, Calif.
Davis High quarterback Xavier Rodriguez (16) looks to throw a pass, during the Modesto High homecoming football game against Davis High, at Gregori's Don Lanphear Stadium, Friday, September 29, 2017 in Salida, Calif. Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@mercedsun-star.com
High School Football

And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

October 05, 2018 01:24 PM

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 7?

The fans voted more than 19,000 times.

The winner?

Davis senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez threw for a school-record 473 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans’ 61-40 loss to Pacheco last week.

Check back Monday to see our Week 8 nominees. You can vote for them all week.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

