Football Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 7

Passers
Last Name
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Rodriguez
Davis
140
246
2,131
20
4
Bettencourt
Orestimba
95
149
1,471
15
6
McCleery
Patterson
88
168
1,290
7
13
Kosakiewicz
Turlock
66
106
1,158
9
4
Garcia
Merced
55
94
1,092
12
2
Ward
Manteca
79
141
1,078
12
7
Morris
Hughson
64
133
1,026
5
5
Green
Downey
65
105
1,021
11
5
Hernandez
Central Valley
81
136
972
9
8
Sauser
Modesto Chr.
53
83
942
10
1
Deleon
Awater
56
91
938
13
6
Vivo
Waterford
43
86
908
11
2
Ordunez
Pacheco
51
78
865
9
2
Fair
Pitman
39
56
846
9
1
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
35
53
704
10
1
Rushers
Last Name
School
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
122
1,245
15
Garcia
Le Grand
137
986
4
Jackson
Atwater
76
945
10
Garbez
Gustine
120
812
6
Kamps
Ripon Chr.
77
766
12
Partida
Pitman
81
762
7
Sharp
Hilmar
57
754
11
Miguel
Bret Harte
82
743
7
Stanley, K.
Sierra
86
711
6
Saffar
Oakdale
53
691
6
Eugene
Modesto
60
659
10
Boyce, D.
Stone Ridge Chr.
62
647
7
Garcia, Jr.
Pacheco
80
631
7
Moran
Pacheco
75
620
9
McNeely
Cen. Catholic
71
619
6
Receivers
Last Name
School
Catches
Yards
TDs
Vargas
Orestimba
43
625
9
Sherrod
Davis
42
596
7
Cedano
Manteca
36
516
7
Arrieta
Davis
32
389
1
Peterson
Downey
32
376
2
Ramos
Los Banos
32
485
3
Smith
Davis
29
668
11
Grover
Downey
29
546
6
Knight
Atwater
27
512
7
Stewart
Merced
27
572
7
Martinez-Stucchi
Central Valley
25
416
3
Harris
El Capitan
23
390
5
Dominguez
Orestimba
23
587
5
Sherwood
Turlock
23
440
6
Contreras
Hughson
22
345
1
Sacks: Davis, Orestimba, 7.5; Wiebe, Ripon, 7.5; Guerrero, Gustine, 7; I. Flores, Los Banos, 7; Bell, Orestimba, 6.5; Costales, Downey, 6; Walden, Escalon, 6; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian, 5.5; Steele, Ripon Christian, 5.5; Reel, Buhach Colony 5; Mendoza, Central Catholic, 5.
Interceptions: Jones, Davis, 5; Montiel, Pacheco, 4; Williams, Modesto Christian, 4; Alvarez, Patterson, 4; Garza, Pitman, 4; Dickson, Buhach Colony, 3; Vivo, Waterford, 3; Ramirez, Waterford 3; Perez, Le Grand, 3; Warren, Merced, 3; Vasquez, Pitman, 3.
