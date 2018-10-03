High School Football

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 7

October 03, 2018 04:47 PM

Passers

Last Name

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Rodriguez

Davis

140

246

2,131

20

4

Bettencourt

Orestimba

95

149

1,471

15

6

McCleery

Patterson

88

168

1,290

7

13

Kosakiewicz

Turlock

66

106

1,158

9

4

Garcia

Merced

55

94

1,092

12

2

Ward

Manteca

79

141

1,078

12

7

Morris

Hughson

64

133

1,026

5

5

Green

Downey

65

105

1,021

11

5

Hernandez

Central Valley

81

136

972

9

8

Sauser

Modesto Chr.

53

83

942

10

1

Deleon

Awater

56

91

938

13

6

Vivo

Waterford

43

86

908

11

2

Ordunez

Pacheco

51

78

865

9

2

Fair

Pitman

39

56

846

9

1

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

35

53

704

10

1

Rushers

Last Name

School

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

122

1,245

15

Garcia

Le Grand

137

986

4

Jackson

Atwater

76

945

10

Garbez

Gustine

120

812

6

Kamps

Ripon Chr.

77

766

12

Partida

Pitman

81

762

7

Sharp

Hilmar

57

754

11

Miguel

Bret Harte

82

743

7

Stanley, K.

Sierra

86

711

6

Saffar

Oakdale

53

691

6

Eugene

Modesto

60

659

10

Boyce, D.

Stone Ridge Chr.

62

647

7

Garcia, Jr.

Pacheco

80

631

7

Moran

Pacheco

75

620

9

McNeely

Cen. Catholic

71

619

6

Receivers

Last Name

School

Catches

Yards

TDs

Vargas

Orestimba

43

625

9

Sherrod

Davis

42

596

7

Cedano

Manteca

36

516

7

Arrieta

Davis

32

389

1

Peterson

Downey

32

376

2

Ramos

Los Banos

32

485

3

Smith

Davis

29

668

11

Grover

Downey

29

546

6

Knight

Atwater

27

512

7

Stewart

Merced

27

572

7

Martinez-Stucchi

Central Valley

25

416

3

Harris

El Capitan

23

390

5

Dominguez

Orestimba

23

587

5

Sherwood

Turlock

23

440

6

Contreras

Hughson

22

345

1

Sacks: Davis, Orestimba, 7.5; Wiebe, Ripon, 7.5; Guerrero, Gustine, 7; I. Flores, Los Banos, 7; Bell, Orestimba, 6.5; Costales, Downey, 6; Walden, Escalon, 6; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian, 5.5; Steele, Ripon Christian, 5.5; Reel, Buhach Colony 5; Mendoza, Central Catholic, 5.

Interceptions: Jones, Davis, 5; Montiel, Pacheco, 4; Williams, Modesto Christian, 4; Alvarez, Patterson, 4; Garza, Pitman, 4; Dickson, Buhach Colony, 3; Vivo, Waterford, 3; Ramirez, Waterford 3; Perez, Le Grand, 3; Warren, Merced, 3; Vasquez, Pitman, 3.

