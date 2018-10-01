Prep Notebook: Davis’ Rodriguez sets school record; Johansen gets another win

Despite his team losing to Pacheco 61-40 on Friday, Davis senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez set a school record with 473 passing yards. Rodriguez connected on 28 of 48 passes and five touchdowns.

“It makes my play-calling easier when you have a quarterback that talented,” Spartans coach Tim Garcia said at the Modesto Quarterback Club meeting on Monday.

Rodriguez’s performance earned him a Bee Athlete of the Week nominee. He has thrown for 2,131 yards and 20 touchdowns with just four interceptions this season.

Rodriguez was one of five Spartans in attendance on Monday. The other athletes were: senior outside linebacker Jonathon Morales, senior offensive and defensive lineman Julian Johns, senior free safety Francisco Mercado, and senior outside linebacker Alejandro Recendez.

Johansen wins again

When you lose your previous three games by a combined 161 points, doubt can creep in. But that wasn’t the case for the Johansen Vikings on Friday.

Johansen won at Ceres, 21-6, for its second win of the season, the most since 2011. That was Jason McCoy’s last season at Johansen before he left for Gregori.

“It was a great morale booster,” Vikings coach Scott Sacuskie said. “The kids were believing that they could fight and they put four quarters together.”

Johansen led 7-6 late in the first half and blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown, which Sacuskie said gave the team a lot of momentum heading into halftime.

The Vikings are at home on Friday and host Los Banos.

Modesto Christian remains undefeated in ugly game

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins but the Crusaders remained undefeated with a 7-6 win over Escalon on Friday.

“It doesn’t get any uglier,” Modesto Christian coach Mike Parsons said. “We had 100 yards of penalty yardage.”

One of the bright spots came with six seconds left when junior Xavier Carlton caught a 28-yard touchdown pass despite having three Cougars around him.

However, the Crusaders fumbled the opening kickoff of the third quarter and Escalon scored but had a bad snap on the PAT attempt.

Sophomore linebacker Joshua Uili had 11 tackles for the Crusaders, who host Livingston on Friday.

Notes





There were over 275 penalty yards and eight turnovers in Turlock’s 30-24 win over Downey on Friday. Each team had four turnovers.

Thursday’s game between Downey and Enochs will be a triple-header, the first triple-header in “quite some time” Knights coach Jeremy Plaa said.

Davis will host Lathrop on Friday at Modesto Junior College.

Big Valley Christian will bring athletes next week to the QB Club.

Beyer led 7-6 in the third quarter on Thursday before the “wheels on the bus fell off” Patriots coach Doug Severe said. Lathrop scored 29 unanswered to win 35-7.

For the third straight year, Central Valley Automotive is sponsoring a $10,000 worth of scholarships (Gold, $5,000; Silver, $3,000 and Bronze ($2,000) for area football players based on performance, academics and community service. Go to www.modbee.com/playerwithdrive to enter.

