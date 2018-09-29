The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 7 (Sept. 29)
- Large Schools (Divs. II, III)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Central Cath. (6-1)
The Raiders have allowed seven points or fewer in three of their last four games. Up Next: Home vs Weston Ranch
No. 2
Merced (6-0)
Bye. Up Next: At Buhach Colony
No. 3
Pitman (6-0)
The Pride have scored over 30 points in every game this year. Up Next: Home vs Gregori
No. 4
Turlock (3-3)
The Bulldogs forced four turnovers in win over Downey. Up Next: At Modesto
No. 5
Gregori (4-2)
Gregori is averaging 51 points per game during four-game winning streak. Up Next: At Pitman
- Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Modesto Chr. (7-0)
Another week, another strong defensive effort for the Crusaders, who have allowed 29 points all season. Up Next: Home vs Livingston
No. 2
Ripon (7-0)
Indians have outscored opponents 123-0 in last two games. Up Next: Bye
No. 3
Hilmar (5-1)
Bye. Up Next: Home vs Hughson
No. 4
Mountain House (6-0)
Mustangs had an impressive road win at Los Banos in Week 7. Up Next: Home vs Beyer
No. 5
Pacheco (5-1)
Panthers have scored 179 points in last three games. Up Next: Home vs Ceres
- Small Schools (Div. VI,VII)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Ripon Chr. (6-0)
Junior Jacob Van Groningen threw a touchdown pass late in the game to give Knights the win. Up Next: At Gustine
No. 2
Orestimba (4-2)
Warriors lost a league game for the first time since 2014. Up Next: Home vs Denair
No. 3
Big Valley Chr. (5-1)
With win over Stone Ridge Christian, Lions look like the team to beat in the CCAA. Up Next: At Millennium
No. 4
Denair (5-1)
Coyotes scored 42 second half points in win over Gustine. Up Next: At Orestimba
No. 5
Waterford (4-1)
Wildcats won big over Le Grand on Friday. Up Next: Home vs Mariposa County
