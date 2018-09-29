Turlock receiver sprints up field on a jet sweep during a game between Downey and Turlock in at Turlock High School in Turlock California on September 28, 2018.
Turlock receiver sprints up field on a jet sweep during a game between Downey and Turlock in at Turlock High School in Turlock California on September 28, 2018. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

High School Football

The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

By Julian A. Lopez

September 29, 2018 10:04 AM

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 7 (Sept. 29)

  • Large Schools (Divs. II, III)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Central Cath. (6-1)

The Raiders have allowed seven points or fewer in three of their last four games. Up Next: Home vs Weston Ranch

No. 2

Merced (6-0)

Bye. Up Next: At Buhach Colony

No. 3

Pitman (6-0)

The Pride have scored over 30 points in every game this year. Up Next: Home vs Gregori

No. 4

Turlock (3-3)

The Bulldogs forced four turnovers in win over Downey. Up Next: At Modesto

No. 5

Gregori (4-2)

Gregori is averaging 51 points per game during four-game winning streak. Up Next: At Pitman

  • Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Modesto Chr. (7-0)

Another week, another strong defensive effort for the Crusaders, who have allowed 29 points all season. Up Next: Home vs Livingston

No. 2

Ripon (7-0)

Indians have outscored opponents 123-0 in last two games. Up Next: Bye

No. 3

Hilmar (5-1)

Bye. Up Next: Home vs Hughson

No. 4

Mountain House (6-0)

Mustangs had an impressive road win at Los Banos in Week 7. Up Next: Home vs Beyer

No. 5

Pacheco (5-1)

Panthers have scored 179 points in last three games. Up Next: Home vs Ceres

  • Small Schools (Div. VI,VII)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Ripon Chr. (6-0)

Junior Jacob Van Groningen threw a touchdown pass late in the game to give Knights the win. Up Next: At Gustine

No. 2

Orestimba (4-2)

Warriors lost a league game for the first time since 2014. Up Next: Home vs Denair

No. 3

Big Valley Chr. (5-1)

With win over Stone Ridge Christian, Lions look like the team to beat in the CCAA. Up Next: At Millennium

No. 4

Denair (5-1)

Coyotes scored 42 second half points in win over Gustine. Up Next: At Orestimba

No. 5

Waterford (4-1)

Wildcats won big over Le Grand on Friday. Up Next: Home vs Mariposa County

