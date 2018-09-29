Stanislaus District Football | Week 7 Box Scores

Football
High School Week 7
Central California Athletic League
Gregori 47, Modesto 14
Modesto
7
0
7
0
—
14
Gregori
0
7
28
12
—
47
First Quarter
M – Jaquille Ingram 16 pass from Alonzo Rodriguez (kick good)
Second Quarter
G – Titus Rhiney 9 run (Axel Lomeli kick)
Third Quarter
G – Isaac Herman 71 kickoff return (Lomeli kick)
G – Herman 3 run (Lomeli kick)
G – Baker Melendez 1 run (Lomeli kick)
G – Trey Longstreth 67 interception return (Lomeli kick)
Fourth Quarter
M – Zaire Eugene 25 run (kick good)
G – Herman 1 run (kick failed)
G – Longstreth 50 pass from Melendez (kick failed)
Records - Gregori 4-2 (1-0 CCAL); Modesto 4-2 (0-1 CCAL)
JV - Gregori 14, Modesto 7
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 48, East Union 7
E. Union
0
0
0
7
—
7
C. Catholic
28
13
7
0
—
48
First Quarter
CC – D’Angelo Bellamy 30 pass from Dalton Durossette (David Gallegos kick)
CC – Dawaiian Mcneely 24 run (Gallegos kick)
CC – Kyle Jacklich 4 run (Gallegos kick)
CC – Sithri Price 35 pass from Durossette (Gallegos kick)
Second Quarter
CC – Bellamy 16 pass from Durossette (Gallegos kick)
CC – Price 32 pass from Durossette (run failed)
Third Quarter
CC – Evan Dion 7 run (Dane Juarez kick)
Fourth Quarter
EU – Anthony Salcido 4 run (Jorge Ramirez kick)
JV: East Union 10-7. Frosh: Central Catholic 21-8
Records: Central Catholic (6-1, VOL 4-0), East Union (2-5, VOL 1-2)
Mother Lode League
Calaveras 29, Amador 27
Amador
0
21
0
6
—
27
Calaveras
8
7
7
8
—
29
First Quarter
C – Nolan Dart 21 pass from Kade Overly (Dart pass from Overly)
Second Quarter
A – Corey Shearer 11 run (Nash Wylie kick)
C – John Arbuckle 34 run (Arbuckle kick)
A – Caleb Sulusi 25 pass from Lance Der Manuelian (Wylie kick)
A – Caleb Sulusi 21 pass from Lance Der Manuelian (Wylie kick)
Third Quarter
C – Arbuckle 1 run (Arbuckle kick)
Fourth Quarter
C – Clayton Moore 11 run (Moore pass from Zack Nordhall)
A – Gus Gedney 12 pass from Gunner Drake (Run fail)
Records: Calaveras (3-3, MLL 1-0), Amador (5-1, MLL 0-1)
JV: Amador 15-14.
Southern League
Waterford 48, Le Grand 7
Le Grand
0
7
0
0
—
7
Waterford
14
22
0
12
—
48
First Quarter
W – Ricardo Ramirez 3 pass from Michael Vivo. (Kick fail)
W – Vivo 19 run. (Vivo run)
Second Quarter
W – Ramirez 99 pass from Vivo. (Vivo run)
W – Jacob Stout 3 run. (Ramirez pass from Vivo)
LG – Tony Garcia 19 run. (Alfredo Moreno kick)
W – Stout 9 run. (Pass fail)
Fourth Quarter
W – Ramirez 3 run. (Pass fail)
W – Ramirez 20 pass from Vivo. (Time expired)
Records: Waterford (5-1, SL 2-1), Le Grand (1-5, SL 0-3)
JV: Le Grand 27-7.
Ripon Christian 23, Orestimba 17
Orestimba
7
7
3
0
—
17
RC
8
0
0
15
—
23
First Quarter
RC – Michael Kamps 67 run (Ian Vrieling run)
O – Solomon Bell 7 pass from Jacob Bettencourt (Ulysses Madrigal kick)
Second Quarter
O – Jacob Dominguez 31 pass from Bettencourt (Madrigal kick)
Third Quarter
O – Madrigal 22 FG
Fourth Quarter
RC – Kamps 28 pass from Cade Alger (Jacob Van Groningen kick)
RC – Austin Ries 22 pass from Van Groningen (Kamps run)
Records: Ripon Christian (6-0, SL 3-0), Orestimba (4-2, SL 2-1)
JV: Ripon Christian 27, Orestimba 14
Other Scores
Central California Athletic League
Gregori 47, Modesto 14 Story, Highlights, Interviews
Turlock 30, Downey 24 Story, Highlights, Interviews
Pitman 38, Enochs 6
Central California Conference
Buhach Colony 53, El Capitan 12
Golden Valley 42, Central Valley 27
Patterson 31, Atwater 19
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 48, East Union7
Manteca 19, Oakdale 14
Kimball 26, Weston Ranch 13
Western Athletic Conference
Mountain House 26, Los Banos 17
Pacheco 61, Davis 40
Johansen 21, Ceres 6
Trans Valley League
Ripon 49, Livingston 0
Modesto Christian 7, Escalon 6
Hughson 42, Riverbank 0
Southern League
Denair 49, Gustine 14
Ripon Christian 23, Orestimba 17
Waterford 49, Le Grand 7
Mariposa 21, Delhi 0
Mother Lode League
Sonora 47, Bret Harte 7
Calaveras 29, Amador 27
Argnaut 28, Summerville 0
Central California Athletic Alliance
Sierra Ridge Academy 36, Delta Charter 20
Big Valley Christian 26, Stone Ridge Christian 10
