Ripon Christian’s players swarm Austin Ries (5) after he made the winning touchdown catch during the Southern League game with Orestimba at Ripon Christian High School in Ripon, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Ripon Christian won the game 23-17.
Ripon Christian’s players swarm Austin Ries (5) after he made the winning touchdown catch during the Southern League game with Orestimba at Ripon Christian High School in Ripon, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Ripon Christian won the game 23-17. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Ripon Christian’s players swarm Austin Ries (5) after he made the winning touchdown catch during the Southern League game with Orestimba at Ripon Christian High School in Ripon, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Ripon Christian won the game 23-17. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

High School Football

Roundup: Ripon Christian snaps Orestimba’s 23-game league winning streak

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

September 29, 2018 12:57 AM

Junior quarterback Jacob Van Gronigen connected with senior tight end Austin Reis for 22 yards with under 30 seconds left as the Knights (6-0, 3-0) snapped Orestimba’s 23-game Southern League winning streak with a 23-17 win on Friday.

Senior running back Michael Kamps had 103 rushing yards including a 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Jacob Bettencourt had two touchdown passes for the Warriors (4-2, 2-1).

It was the first Southern League loss for Orestimba since Nov. 7, 2014 against Gustine.

VOL

Central Catholic 48, East Union 7: Junior quarteback Dalton Durossette had four passing touchdowns in the Raiders (6-1, 4-0) win.

Manteca 19, Oakdale 14: Senior Caleb Kuppens had a 71-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs (5-2, 2-1) in a rematch of last year’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III title game.

CCAL

Pitman 38, Enochs 6: Senior Jaron Azevado had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Pride (6-0, 1-0) in their win over the Eagles (2-4, 0-1).

TVL

Modesto Christian 7, Escalon 6: Junior Xavier Carlton caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Hayden Sauser with 6.3 seconds left in the first half in the Crusaders (7-0, 3-0) win over the Cougars (4-2, 0-2).

Ripon 49, Livingston 0: The Indians (7-0, 3-0) led 42-0 at half in their win.

Hughson 42, Riverbank 0: Senior Dray Beltran had a 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Huskies (5-2, 2-1).

WAC

Johansen 21, Ceres 6: The Vikings (2-4, 1-2) picked up their second win of the season over the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-2).

Pacheco 61, Davis 40: Panthers quarterback Marcus Odrunez threw five touchdown passes to help Pacheco improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Western Athletic Conference with its win over the Spartans (1-5, 0-3).

Related stories from Modesto Bee

SL

Waterford 42, Le Grand 7: Michael Vivo threw three touchdown passes to Ricardo Ramirez, including a 99-yard scoring strike in the second quarter. Vivo and Ramirez also scored touchdowns on the ground for the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1). Tony Garcia rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, to go over 1,000 yards rushing on the season for Le Grand (1-5, 1-3 Southern League).

CCCA

Big Valley Christian 26, Stone Ridge Christian 10: Junior running back Javyn Drobnick scored three touchdowns to help the Lions (5-1, 2-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) win this showdown against the Knights.

CCC

Golden Valley 42, Central Valley 27: The Cougars defense jump started the scoring with Davon Johnson returning a fumble 41 yards for a score and Cody Pike delivering a pick-six with a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown. The two defensive scores gave Golden Valley (4-2, 1-1 CCC) a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Johnson later added an offensive score with a 12-yard touchdown run. Central Valley closed within 35-27 midway through the fourth quarter, but Cougars running back Jaren Phillips secured the victory with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Patterson 31, Atwater 19: The Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead and held on to hand the Falcons (5-2, 2-1 CCC) their first conference loss. Charles Jackson had two touchdown runs, including a 77-yard scoring run to help Atwater get back in the game. Isaiah Deleon connected with Nathan Knight on a 12-yard touchdown pass for the Falcons other score. Atwater hosts Golden Valley next Friday.

Watch key plays from Gregori's 47-14 victory over Modesto on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

By

Turlock beat Downey 30-24 in a Central California Athletic League matchup on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at Joe Debely Stadium.

By

  Comments  