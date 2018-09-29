Roundup: Ripon Christian snaps Orestimba’s 23-game league winning streak

Junior quarterback Jacob Van Gronigen connected with senior tight end Austin Reis for 22 yards with under 30 seconds left as the Knights (6-0, 3-0) snapped Orestimba’s 23-game Southern League winning streak with a 23-17 win on Friday.

Senior running back Michael Kamps had 103 rushing yards including a 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Jacob Bettencourt had two touchdown passes for the Warriors (4-2, 2-1).

It was the first Southern League loss for Orestimba since Nov. 7, 2014 against Gustine.

Central Catholic 48, East Union 7: Junior quarteback Dalton Durossette had four passing touchdowns in the Raiders (6-1, 4-0) win.

Manteca 19, Oakdale 14: Senior Caleb Kuppens had a 71-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs (5-2, 2-1) in a rematch of last year’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III title game.

Pitman 38, Enochs 6: Senior Jaron Azevado had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Pride (6-0, 1-0) in their win over the Eagles (2-4, 0-1).

Modesto Christian 7, Escalon 6: Junior Xavier Carlton caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Hayden Sauser with 6.3 seconds left in the first half in the Crusaders (7-0, 3-0) win over the Cougars (4-2, 0-2).

Ripon 49, Livingston 0: The Indians (7-0, 3-0) led 42-0 at half in their win.

Hughson 42, Riverbank 0: Senior Dray Beltran had a 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Huskies (5-2, 2-1).

Johansen 21, Ceres 6: The Vikings (2-4, 1-2) picked up their second win of the season over the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-2).

Pacheco 61, Davis 40: Panthers quarterback Marcus Odrunez threw five touchdown passes to help Pacheco improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Western Athletic Conference with its win over the Spartans (1-5, 0-3).

Waterford 42, Le Grand 7: Michael Vivo threw three touchdown passes to Ricardo Ramirez, including a 99-yard scoring strike in the second quarter. Vivo and Ramirez also scored touchdowns on the ground for the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1). Tony Garcia rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, to go over 1,000 yards rushing on the season for Le Grand (1-5, 1-3 Southern League).

Big Valley Christian 26, Stone Ridge Christian 10: Junior running back Javyn Drobnick scored three touchdowns to help the Lions (5-1, 2-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) win this showdown against the Knights.

Golden Valley 42, Central Valley 27: The Cougars defense jump started the scoring with Davon Johnson returning a fumble 41 yards for a score and Cody Pike delivering a pick-six with a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown. The two defensive scores gave Golden Valley (4-2, 1-1 CCC) a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Johnson later added an offensive score with a 12-yard touchdown run. Central Valley closed within 35-27 midway through the fourth quarter, but Cougars running back Jaren Phillips secured the victory with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Patterson 31, Atwater 19: The Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead and held on to hand the Falcons (5-2, 2-1 CCC) their first conference loss. Charles Jackson had two touchdown runs, including a 77-yard scoring run to help Atwater get back in the game. Isaiah Deleon connected with Nathan Knight on a 12-yard touchdown pass for the Falcons other score. Atwater hosts Golden Valley next Friday.

