And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 6?
The fans voted more than 15,000 times.
The winner?
Escalon’s Luke Anderson had 27 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 20-17 loss to Hilmar.
