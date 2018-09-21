And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 5?
The fans voted more than 7,000 times.
The winner?
Ripon Christian’s Michael Kamps won this week’s honors with 121 total yards, three touchdowns, a sack and a fumble recovery in the Knights’ 42-6 victory over Waterford. Ripon quarterback Ryan Daggett, who threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns, finished second.
Check back Monday to see our Week 6 nominees. You can vote for them all week.
Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!
Comments