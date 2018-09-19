High School Football

Football Standings/Schedule | Stanislaus District through Week 5

September 19, 2018 10:52 AM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

0-0

5-0

223

90

Modesto

0-0

3-1

161

108

Downey

0-0

3-2

223

134

Gregori

0-0

3-2

188

80

Enochs

0-0

2-2

91

78

Turlock

0-0

2-3

152

175

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

1-0

5-0

254

122

Atwater

1-0

4-1

221

152

Buhach Colony

1-0

4-1

197

133

Golden Valley

0-0

3-1

87

44

Patterson

0-1

2-3

184

180

Central Valley

0-1

1-4

80

144

El Capitan

0-1

0-5

76

212

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Oakdale

1-0

4-1

159

94

Central Catholic

1-0

4-1

143

90

Sierra

1-0

3-2

107

102

Manteca

0-1

2-3

202

146

Kimball

0-1

2-3

126

196

Weston Ranch

0-0

1-3

58

165

East Union

0-1

1-4

152

168

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

1-0

4-0

159

54

Pacheco

1-0

3-1

195

89

Los Banos

1-0

2-2

68

123

Lathrop

1-0

1-3

77

117

Davis

0-1

1-3

120

140

Johansen

0-1

1-3

38

198

Beyer

0-1

0-4

20

154

Ceres

0-1

0-4

7

123

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Modesto Christian

1-0

5-0

173

23

Ripon

1-0

5-0

157

49

Hughson

1-0

4-1

132

85

Escalon

0-0

4-0

142

35

Hilmar

0-1

4-1

198

59

Riverbank

0-1

2-3

71

98

Livingston

0-1

1-4

69

139

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Denair

1-0

4-0

185

67

Ripon Christian

1-0

4-0

184

27

Orestimba

1-0

3-1

174

95

Gustine

1-0

3-1

87

67

Waterford

0-1

3-1

116

69

Le Grand

0-1

1-3

68

116

Mariposa County

0-1

1-3

36

103

Delhi

0-1

0-4

14

116

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Stone Ridge Christian

1-0

3-2

148

166

Big Valley Christian

0-0

3-1

131

76

Brookside Christian

0-0

2-2

96

116

Millennium

0-0

1-3

88

154

Turlock Christian

0-0

0-4

52

144

Delta Charter

0-0

0-4

0

150

Sierra Ridge/ROP

0-1

1-3

98

137

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

0-0

4-0

172

61

Argonaut

0-0

3-1

130

49

Summerville

0-0

1-2

22

51

Bret Harte

0-0

1-3

84

134

Calaveras

0-0

0-3

28

69

Sonora

0-0

0-4

26

156

Week 6/Sept. 21

WAC

Davis at Los Banos

Beyer at Ceres

Mountain House at Johansen

Pacheco at Lathrop

VOL

Central Catholic at Sierra

Weston Ranch at Oakdale

Kimball at East Union

CCC

Golden Valley at Patterson

Central Valley at Atwater

El Capitan at Merced

TVL

Hilmar at Escalon

Modesto Christian at Hughson

Riverbank at Ripon

SL

Ripon Christian at Denair

Gustine at Mariposa

Orestimba at LeGrand

Waterford at Delhi

CCAA

Sierra Ridge/ROP at Brookside Christian

Turlock Christian at Big Valley Christian

MLL

Bret Harte at Linden

Dixon at Argonaut

Non-League

Stagg at Modesto

Enochs at Edison

Fremont (Oakland) at Summerville

Stellar Prep (Oakland) at Calaveras

