Football Standings/Schedule | Stanislaus District through Week 5

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
0-0
5-0
223
90
Modesto
0-0
3-1
161
108
Downey
0-0
3-2
223
134
Gregori
0-0
3-2
188
80
Enochs
0-0
2-2
91
78
Turlock
0-0
2-3
152
175
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
1-0
5-0
254
122
Atwater
1-0
4-1
221
152
Buhach Colony
1-0
4-1
197
133
Golden Valley
0-0
3-1
87
44
Patterson
0-1
2-3
184
180
Central Valley
0-1
1-4
80
144
El Capitan
0-1
0-5
76
212
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Oakdale
1-0
4-1
159
94
Central Catholic
1-0
4-1
143
90
Sierra
1-0
3-2
107
102
Manteca
0-1
2-3
202
146
Kimball
0-1
2-3
126
196
Weston Ranch
0-0
1-3
58
165
East Union
0-1
1-4
152
168
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
1-0
4-0
159
54
Pacheco
1-0
3-1
195
89
Los Banos
1-0
2-2
68
123
Lathrop
1-0
1-3
77
117
Davis
0-1
1-3
120
140
Johansen
0-1
1-3
38
198
Beyer
0-1
0-4
20
154
Ceres
0-1
0-4
7
123
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Modesto Christian
1-0
5-0
173
23
Ripon
1-0
5-0
157
49
Hughson
1-0
4-1
132
85
Escalon
0-0
4-0
142
35
Hilmar
0-1
4-1
198
59
Riverbank
0-1
2-3
71
98
Livingston
0-1
1-4
69
139
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Denair
1-0
4-0
185
67
Ripon Christian
1-0
4-0
184
27
Orestimba
1-0
3-1
174
95
Gustine
1-0
3-1
87
67
Waterford
0-1
3-1
116
69
Le Grand
0-1
1-3
68
116
Mariposa County
0-1
1-3
36
103
Delhi
0-1
0-4
14
116
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Stone Ridge Christian
1-0
3-2
148
166
Big Valley Christian
0-0
3-1
131
76
Brookside Christian
0-0
2-2
96
116
Millennium
0-0
1-3
88
154
Turlock Christian
0-0
0-4
52
144
Delta Charter
0-0
0-4
0
150
Sierra Ridge/ROP
0-1
1-3
98
137
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
0-0
4-0
172
61
Argonaut
0-0
3-1
130
49
Summerville
0-0
1-2
22
51
Bret Harte
0-0
1-3
84
134
Calaveras
0-0
0-3
28
69
Sonora
0-0
0-4
26
156
Week 6/Sept. 21
WAC
Davis at Los Banos
Beyer at Ceres
Mountain House at Johansen
Pacheco at Lathrop
VOL
Central Catholic at Sierra
Weston Ranch at Oakdale
Kimball at East Union
CCC
Golden Valley at Patterson
Central Valley at Atwater
El Capitan at Merced
TVL
Hilmar at Escalon
Modesto Christian at Hughson
Riverbank at Ripon
SL
Ripon Christian at Denair
Gustine at Mariposa
Orestimba at LeGrand
Waterford at Delhi
CCAA
Sierra Ridge/ROP at Brookside Christian
Turlock Christian at Big Valley Christian
MLL
Bret Harte at Linden
Dixon at Argonaut
Non-League
Stagg at Modesto
Enochs at Edison
Fremont (Oakland) at Summerville
Stellar Prep (Oakland) at Calaveras
