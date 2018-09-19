High School Football

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 5

September 19, 2018 10:22 AM

Passers

Last Name

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Rodriguez

Davis

67

125

1,071

11

3

Green

Downey

65

105

1021

11

5

Kosakiewicz

Turlock

54

91

995

9

4

Bettencourt

Orestimba

59

94

948

9

4

Garcia

Merced

47

80

930

10

2

McCleery

Patterson

63

127

899

4

9

Morris

Hughson

53

111

852

3

4

Deleon

Awater

46

75

805

11

5

Sauser

Modesto Chr.

42

61

750

8

1

Vazquez

Livingston

44

78

600

4

10

Hernandez

Central Valley

52

84

585

4

4

Moradzedeh

Stone Ridge Chr.

27

59

535

7

6

Daggett

Ripon

31

51

522

5

0

Copp

Los Banos

39

80

503

2

6

Fair

Pitman

21

32

495

6

1

Rushers

Last Name

School

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Jackson

Atwater

66

832

9

Garcia

Le Grand

104

750

2

Sharp

Hilmar

44

684

11

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

75

658

8

Boyce, D.

Stone Ridge Chr.

62

647

7

Partida

Pitman

55

613

6

Saffar

Oakdale

48

581

5

Garbez

Gustine

80

576

5

Moore

Oakdale

86

519

6

Kamps

Ripon Chr.

47

450

9

Jacklich

Cen. Catholic

74

444

9

Daggett

Ripon

40

437

7

Carter

East Union

36

431

5

Thompson

Merced

66

422

8

McNeely

Cen. Catholic

60

412

2

Receivers

Last Name

School

Catches

Yards

TDs

Peterson

Downey

28

324

2

Vargas

Orestimba

26

408

6

Grover

Downey

23

461

6

Stewart

Merced

22

445

6

Knight

Atwater

21

405

5

Sherrod

Davis

20

306

4

Ramos

Los Banos

19

225

0

Martinez-Stucchi

Central Valley

18

255

2

Contreras

Hughson

18

247

0

Sherwood

Turlock

17

345

6

Smith

Davis

16

431

7

Harris

El Capitan

16

320

5

Alvarez

Patterson

15

274

0

Morales

Merced

14

379

7

Dominguez

Orestimba

14

378

3

Interceptions: Montiel, Pacheco, 3; Warrent, Merced, 3; Williams, Modesto Christian, 3, Vasquez, Pitman 3; Many tied at 2 and fewer.

Sacks: Guerrero, Gustine, 8; Steele, Ripon Christian, 5.5; Wiebe, Ripon, 5; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian, 4.5; Many tied at 4 or fewer.

