Football Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 5

Passers
Last Name
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Rodriguez
Davis
67
125
1,071
11
3
Green
Downey
65
105
1021
11
5
Kosakiewicz
Turlock
54
91
995
9
4
Bettencourt
Orestimba
59
94
948
9
4
Garcia
Merced
47
80
930
10
2
McCleery
Patterson
63
127
899
4
9
Morris
Hughson
53
111
852
3
4
Deleon
Awater
46
75
805
11
5
Sauser
Modesto Chr.
42
61
750
8
1
Vazquez
Livingston
44
78
600
4
10
Hernandez
Central Valley
52
84
585
4
4
Moradzedeh
Stone Ridge Chr.
27
59
535
7
6
Daggett
Ripon
31
51
522
5
0
Copp
Los Banos
39
80
503
2
6
Fair
Pitman
21
32
495
6
1
Rushers
Last Name
School
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Jackson
Atwater
66
832
9
Garcia
Le Grand
104
750
2
Sharp
Hilmar
44
684
11
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
75
658
8
Boyce, D.
Stone Ridge Chr.
62
647
7
Partida
Pitman
55
613
6
Saffar
Oakdale
48
581
5
Garbez
Gustine
80
576
5
Moore
Oakdale
86
519
6
Kamps
Ripon Chr.
47
450
9
Jacklich
Cen. Catholic
74
444
9
Daggett
Ripon
40
437
7
Carter
East Union
36
431
5
Thompson
Merced
66
422
8
McNeely
Cen. Catholic
60
412
2
Receivers
Last Name
School
Catches
Yards
TDs
Peterson
Downey
28
324
2
Vargas
Orestimba
26
408
6
Grover
Downey
23
461
6
Stewart
Merced
22
445
6
Knight
Atwater
21
405
5
Sherrod
Davis
20
306
4
Ramos
Los Banos
19
225
0
Martinez-Stucchi
Central Valley
18
255
2
Contreras
Hughson
18
247
0
Sherwood
Turlock
17
345
6
Smith
Davis
16
431
7
Harris
El Capitan
16
320
5
Alvarez
Patterson
15
274
0
Morales
Merced
14
379
7
Dominguez
Orestimba
14
378
3
Interceptions: Montiel, Pacheco, 3; Warrent, Merced, 3; Williams, Modesto Christian, 3, Vasquez, Pitman 3; Many tied at 2 and fewer.
Sacks: Guerrero, Gustine, 8; Steele, Ripon Christian, 5.5; Wiebe, Ripon, 5; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian, 4.5; Many tied at 4 or fewer.
Comments