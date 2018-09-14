And The Bee’s high school football player of the week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4?
The fans came out in force, voting over 5,000 times.
The winner?
Oakdale running back Max moore had 23 carries for 141 yards and two TDs in the Mustangs’ 28-20 victory over Chaparral of Parker, Colo., to win this week’s poll. Enochs High quarterback Ben Harless, who had three TD passes and one TD rushing in the Eagles’ wild comeback victory over Central Valley of Ceres, finished second.
