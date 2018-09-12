High School Football

Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 4

September 12, 2018 02:43 PM

Passers

Last Name

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Rodriguez

Davis

67

125

1,071

11

3

Green

Downey

59

96

955

11

4

Kosakiewicz

Turlock

45

73

855

7

3

Bettencourt

Orestimba

51

84

731

7

4

Deleon

Awater

38

60

728

10

4

Sauser

Modesto Chr.

39

57

678

5

1

Garcia

Merced

29

45

619

6

0

Morris

Hughson

33

75

581

1

2

Hernandez

Central Valley

49

74

547

4

2

McCleery

Patterson

36

87

541

2

5

Copp

Los Banos

39

80

503

2

6

Fair

Pitman

21

32

495

6

1

Dutra

Escalon

34

50

453

5

0

Daggett

Ripon

23

37

421

4

0

Rushers

Last Name

School

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

75

658

8

Jackson

Atwater

44

629

6

Partida

Pitman

55

613

6

Sharp

Hilmar

28

468

9

Carter

East Union

34

431

5

Garbez

Gustine

63

407

5

Kamps

Ripon Chr.

39

399

7

Phillips

Golden Valley

70

395

2

Miguel

Bret Harte

38

392

4

Daggett

Ripon

30

379

6

Boyce, D.

Stone Ridge Chr.

27

378

3

Garcia, Jr.

Pacheco

46

373

4

Jacklich

Cen. Catholic

58

361

6

Bass

Pitman

39

351

4

Hernandez, J.

Modesto Chr.

44

339

4

Receivers

Last Name

School

Catches

Yards

TDs

Vargas

Orestimba

24

340

5

Peterson

Downey

23

266

2

Grover

Downey

21

447

6

Sherrod

Davis

20

306

4

Knight

Atwater

18

383

5

Martinez-Stucchi

Central Valley

17

236

2

Smith

Davis

16

431

7

Ramos

Los Banos

16

204

0

Sherwood

Turlock

16

338

6

Ekizian

Buhach Colony

14

139

1

Arrieta

Davis

14

186

1

Fuller

Orestimba

14

132

0

Ramirez

Waterford

14

189

3

Kirk

Bret Harte

13

59

0

Stewart

Merced

13

288

4

Interceptions: Montiel, Pacheco 3; Williams, Modesto Christian 3; Vasquez, Pitman 3; Esquivez, Gutsine 2; Ramirez, Waterford, 2; Crawford, East Union 2; Garza, Pitman 2; many tied at 1.

Sacks: Guerrero, Gustine 7; Wiebe, Ripon, 5; Costales, Downey 4; Tyler, Pitman 4; Aguilera, Hilmar, 3; Steele, Ripon Christian 3; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian 3; Gorman, Downey 3; Valencia, Pacheco 3; Masihi, Turlock 3; Hernandez, Atwater 3; Davis, Orestimba 3; Patino, Central Catholic 3, Azevedo, Pitman 3. Many tied at 2 or below.

  Comments  