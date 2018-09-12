Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 4

Passers
Last Name
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Rodriguez
Davis
67
125
1,071
11
3
Green
Downey
59
96
955
11
4
Kosakiewicz
Turlock
45
73
855
7
3
Bettencourt
Orestimba
51
84
731
7
4
Deleon
Awater
38
60
728
10
4
Sauser
Modesto Chr.
39
57
678
5
1
Garcia
Merced
29
45
619
6
0
Morris
Hughson
33
75
581
1
2
Hernandez
Central Valley
49
74
547
4
2
McCleery
Patterson
36
87
541
2
5
Copp
Los Banos
39
80
503
2
6
Fair
Pitman
21
32
495
6
1
Dutra
Escalon
34
50
453
5
0
Daggett
Ripon
23
37
421
4
0
Rushers
Last Name
School
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
75
658
8
Jackson
Atwater
44
629
6
Partida
Pitman
55
613
6
Sharp
Hilmar
28
468
9
Carter
East Union
34
431
5
Garbez
Gustine
63
407
5
Kamps
Ripon Chr.
39
399
7
Phillips
Golden Valley
70
395
2
Miguel
Bret Harte
38
392
4
Daggett
Ripon
30
379
6
Boyce, D.
Stone Ridge Chr.
27
378
3
Garcia, Jr.
Pacheco
46
373
4
Jacklich
Cen. Catholic
58
361
6
Bass
Pitman
39
351
4
Hernandez, J.
Modesto Chr.
44
339
4
Receivers
Last Name
School
Catches
Yards
TDs
Vargas
Orestimba
24
340
5
Peterson
Downey
23
266
2
Grover
Downey
21
447
6
Sherrod
Davis
20
306
4
Knight
Atwater
18
383
5
Martinez-Stucchi
Central Valley
17
236
2
Smith
Davis
16
431
7
Ramos
Los Banos
16
204
0
Sherwood
Turlock
16
338
6
Ekizian
Buhach Colony
14
139
1
Arrieta
Davis
14
186
1
Fuller
Orestimba
14
132
0
Ramirez
Waterford
14
189
3
Kirk
Bret Harte
13
59
0
Stewart
Merced
13
288
4
Interceptions: Montiel, Pacheco 3; Williams, Modesto Christian 3; Vasquez, Pitman 3; Esquivez, Gutsine 2; Ramirez, Waterford, 2; Crawford, East Union 2; Garza, Pitman 2; many tied at 1.
Sacks: Guerrero, Gustine 7; Wiebe, Ripon, 5; Costales, Downey 4; Tyler, Pitman 4; Aguilera, Hilmar, 3; Steele, Ripon Christian 3; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian 3; Gorman, Downey 3; Valencia, Pacheco 3; Masihi, Turlock 3; Hernandez, Atwater 3; Davis, Orestimba 3; Patino, Central Catholic 3, Azevedo, Pitman 3. Many tied at 2 or below.
Comments