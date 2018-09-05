High School Football

Stanislaus District | Top football statistical leaders

September 05, 2018 02:43 PM

PASSERS

Last Name

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Rodriguez

Davis

67

125

1,071

11

3

Green

Downey

48

78

784

6

4

Kosakiewicz

Turlock

37

55

743

5

3

Bettencourt

Orestimba

51

84

731

7

4

Sauser

Modesto Chr.

30

47

535

4

1

Copp

Los Banos

39

80

503

2

6

Deleon

Awater

27

43

484

7

3

McCleery

Patterson

34

63

410

2

4

Morris

Hughson

20

50

398

1

1

Garcia

Merced

19

25

362

4

0

Dutra

Escalon

30

44

360

4

0

Kraft

Bret Harte

16

28

342

5

1

Ruiz

Buhach Colony

27

39

335

2

0

Moradzedeh

Stone Ridge Christian

16

30

321

4

4

Hernandez

Central Valley

24

36

274

3

2

RUSHERS

Last Name

School

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Drobnick

Big Valley Christian

48

523

6

Jackson

Atwater

28

438

5

Carter

East Union

30

420

5

Kamps

Ripon Chr.

39

399

7

Boyce, D.

Stone Ridge Chrisitan

27

378

3

Daggett

Ripon

25

322

6

Garcia

Le Grand

34

291

2

Jacklich

Central Catholic

50

283

5

Miguel

Bret Harte

21

280

4

Bonilla

East Union

26

273

1

Imada

Patterson

49

261

5

Anderson

Escalon

43

254

4

Thomas

Buhach Colony

46

251

3

Buttrey

Buhach Colony

36

247

2

Sharp

Hilmar

15

246

7

RECEIVERS

Last Name

School

Catches

Yards

TDs

Vargas

Orestimba

24

340

5

Peterson

Downey

22

257

1

Sherrod

Davis

20

306

4

Smith

Davis

16

431

7

Grover

Downey

16

346

5

Ramos

Los Banos

16

204

0

Arrieta

Davis

14

186

1

Fuller

Orestimba

14

132

0

Knight

Atwater

13

261

4

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

13

219

6

Sherwood

Turlock

12

275

4

Ekizian

Buhach Colony

12

119

1

Difuntorum

Downey

11

221

2

Tate

Los Banos

11

128

1

Curtis

Turlock

10

175

0

INTERCEPTIONS: Montiel, Pacheco, 2; Crawford, East Union, 2; Williams, Modesto Christian, 2; Many tied at 1.

SACKS: Wiebe, Ripon, 5; Bell, Orestimba, 4; Hernandez, Atwater 3; Costales, Downey, 3; Gorman, Downey, 3; Aguilera, Hilmar, 3; Davis, Orestimba, 3; Steele, Ripon Christian 3; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian, 3; Masihi, Turlock, 3; Many tied at 2 or below.

