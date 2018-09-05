Stanislaus District | Top football statistical leaders

PASSERS
Last Name
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Rodriguez
Davis
67
125
1,071
11
3
Green
Downey
48
78
784
6
4
Kosakiewicz
Turlock
37
55
743
5
3
Bettencourt
Orestimba
51
84
731
7
4
Sauser
Modesto Chr.
30
47
535
4
1
Copp
Los Banos
39
80
503
2
6
Deleon
Awater
27
43
484
7
3
McCleery
Patterson
34
63
410
2
4
Morris
Hughson
20
50
398
1
1
Garcia
Merced
19
25
362
4
0
Dutra
Escalon
30
44
360
4
0
Kraft
Bret Harte
16
28
342
5
1
Ruiz
Buhach Colony
27
39
335
2
0
Moradzedeh
Stone Ridge Christian
16
30
321
4
4
Hernandez
Central Valley
24
36
274
3
2
RUSHERS
Last Name
School
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Drobnick
Big Valley Christian
48
523
6
Jackson
Atwater
28
438
5
Carter
East Union
30
420
5
Kamps
Ripon Chr.
39
399
7
Boyce, D.
Stone Ridge Chrisitan
27
378
3
Daggett
Ripon
25
322
6
Garcia
Le Grand
34
291
2
Jacklich
Central Catholic
50
283
5
Miguel
Bret Harte
21
280
4
Bonilla
East Union
26
273
1
Imada
Patterson
49
261
5
Anderson
Escalon
43
254
4
Thomas
Buhach Colony
46
251
3
Buttrey
Buhach Colony
36
247
2
Sharp
Hilmar
15
246
7
RECEIVERS
Last Name
School
Catches
Yards
TDs
Vargas
Orestimba
24
340
5
Peterson
Downey
22
257
1
Sherrod
Davis
20
306
4
Smith
Davis
16
431
7
Grover
Downey
16
346
5
Ramos
Los Banos
16
204
0
Arrieta
Davis
14
186
1
Fuller
Orestimba
14
132
0
Knight
Atwater
13
261
4
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
13
219
6
Sherwood
Turlock
12
275
4
Ekizian
Buhach Colony
12
119
1
Difuntorum
Downey
11
221
2
Tate
Los Banos
11
128
1
Curtis
Turlock
10
175
0
INTERCEPTIONS: Montiel, Pacheco, 2; Crawford, East Union, 2; Williams, Modesto Christian, 2; Many tied at 1.
SACKS: Wiebe, Ripon, 5; Bell, Orestimba, 4; Hernandez, Atwater 3; Costales, Downey, 3; Gorman, Downey, 3; Aguilera, Hilmar, 3; Davis, Orestimba, 3; Steele, Ripon Christian 3; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian, 3; Masihi, Turlock, 3; Many tied at 2 or below.
