Football Standings: Stanislaus District through Week 3

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
0-0
3-0
149
63
Downey
0-0
2-1
127
108
Turlock
0-0
2-1
110
80
Modesto
0-0
1-1
58
48
Gregori
0-0
1-2
77
54
Enochs
0-0
1-2
63
56
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
0-0
3-0
139
81
Atwater
0-0
2-1
136
76
Patterson
0-0
2-1
113
68
Buhach Colony
0-0
2-1
83
92
Golden Valley
0-0
2-1
62
44
Central Valley
0-0
1-2
52
64
El Capitan
0-0
0-3
34
127
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Oakdale
0-0
2-1
96
48
Central Catholic
0-0
2-1
61
55
Kimball
0-0
2-1
72
113
Weston Ranch
0-0
1-1
41
53
Manteca
0-0
1-2
120
93
Sierra
0-0
1-2
39
67
East Union
0-0
1-2
108
87
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
0-0
2-0
95
14
Pacheco
0-0
2-0
84
36
Davis
0-0
1-2
106
110
Los Banos
0-0
1-2
42
116
Johansen
0-0
1-1
26
47
Lathrop
0-0
0-2
40
91
Ceres
0-0
0-2
0
71
Beyer
0-0
0-3
13
128
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
0-0
3-0
96
33
Argonaut
0-0
2-1
81
41
Summerville
0-0
1-1
13
39
Bret Harte
0-0
1-2
68
113
Calaveras
0-0
0-2
7
45
Sonora
0-0
0-3
6
117
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Hilmar
0-0
3-0
138
16
Ripon
0-0
3-0
110
7
Escalon
0-0
3-0
86
27
Modesto Christian
0-0
3-0
65
12
Riverbank
0-0
2-1
71
40
Hughson
0-0
2-1
85
69
Livingston
0-0
1-2
62
58
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Christian
0-0
3-0
142
21
Waterford
0-0
2-0
75
6
Denair
0-0
2-0
88
18
Orestimba
0-0
2-1
120
95
Le Grand
0-0
1-1
27
48
Mariposa
0-0
1-1
24
23
Gustine
0-0
1-1
21
67
Delhi
0-0
0-3
14
116
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley Christian
0-0
2-0
75
20
Brookside Christian
0-0
2-1
90
71
Stone Ridge Chr.
0-0
2-1
84
88
Sierra Ridge/ROP
0-0
1-1
68
52
Turlock Christian
0-0
0-3
30
103
Millennium
0-0
0-3
30
154
Delta Charter
0-0
0-3
0
101
WEEK 4 SCHEDULE/SEPT. 7
Enochs at Central Valley
Modesto at Patterson
McNair at Gregori
Downey at Johansen
El Capitan at Modesto Christian
Waterford at Big Valley Christian
Chaparral at Oakdale
Gustine at Morro Bay
Argonaut at Stellar Prep
Amador at Union Mine
Lincoln at Central Catholic
Tracy at Manteca
Ceres at West
Pitman at Bullard
Turlock at Sheldon
Hughson at Summerville
Millennnium at Riverbank
Denair at Stone Ridge Christian
Sonora at Hilmar
River City at Escalon
Calaveras at Ripon
Sierra at Lathrop
Weston Ranch at Buhach Colony
Kimball at Mountain House
Le Grand at Linden
Vanden at East Union
Bret Harte at El Dorado
Comments