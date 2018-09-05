High School Football

Football Standings: Stanislaus District through Week 3

September 05, 2018 02:41 PM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

0-0

3-0

149

63

Downey

0-0

2-1

127

108

Turlock

0-0

2-1

110

80

Modesto

0-0

1-1

58

48

Gregori

0-0

1-2

77

54

Enochs

0-0

1-2

63

56

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

0-0

3-0

139

81

Atwater

0-0

2-1

136

76

Patterson

0-0

2-1

113

68

Buhach Colony

0-0

2-1

83

92

Golden Valley

0-0

2-1

62

44

Central Valley

0-0

1-2

52

64

El Capitan

0-0

0-3

34

127

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Oakdale

0-0

2-1

96

48

Central Catholic

0-0

2-1

61

55

Kimball

0-0

2-1

72

113

Weston Ranch

0-0

1-1

41

53

Manteca

0-0

1-2

120

93

Sierra

0-0

1-2

39

67

East Union

0-0

1-2

108

87

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

0-0

2-0

95

14

Pacheco

0-0

2-0

84

36

Davis

0-0

1-2

106

110

Los Banos

0-0

1-2

42

116

Johansen

0-0

1-1

26

47

Lathrop

0-0

0-2

40

91

Ceres

0-0

0-2

0

71

Beyer

0-0

0-3

13

128

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

0-0

3-0

96

33

Argonaut

0-0

2-1

81

41

Summerville

0-0

1-1

13

39

Bret Harte

0-0

1-2

68

113

Calaveras

0-0

0-2

7

45

Sonora

0-0

0-3

6

117

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Hilmar

0-0

3-0

138

16

Ripon

0-0

3-0

110

7

Escalon

0-0

3-0

86

27

Modesto Christian

0-0

3-0

65

12

Riverbank

0-0

2-1

71

40

Hughson

0-0

2-1

85

69

Livingston

0-0

1-2

62

58

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Christian

0-0

3-0

142

21

Waterford

0-0

2-0

75

6

Denair

0-0

2-0

88

18

Orestimba

0-0

2-1

120

95

Le Grand

0-0

1-1

27

48

Mariposa

0-0

1-1

24

23

Gustine

0-0

1-1

21

67

Delhi

0-0

0-3

14

116

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley Christian

0-0

2-0

75

20

Brookside Christian

0-0

2-1

90

71

Stone Ridge Chr.

0-0

2-1

84

88

Sierra Ridge/ROP

0-0

1-1

68

52

Turlock Christian

0-0

0-3

30

103

Millennium

0-0

0-3

30

154

Delta Charter

0-0

0-3

0

101

WEEK 4 SCHEDULE/SEPT. 7

Enochs at Central Valley

Modesto at Patterson

McNair at Gregori

Downey at Johansen

El Capitan at Modesto Christian

Waterford at Big Valley Christian

Chaparral at Oakdale

Gustine at Morro Bay

Argonaut at Stellar Prep

Amador at Union Mine

Lincoln at Central Catholic

Tracy at Manteca

Ceres at West

Pitman at Bullard

Turlock at Sheldon

Hughson at Summerville

Millennnium at Riverbank

Denair at Stone Ridge Christian

Sonora at Hilmar

River City at Escalon

Calaveras at Ripon

Sierra at Lathrop

Weston Ranch at Buhach Colony

Kimball at Mountain House

Le Grand at Linden

Vanden at East Union

Bret Harte at El Dorado

  Comments  